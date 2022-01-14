Mosby Maintains Innocence In Federal Fraud Case, Vows To Clear Her Name

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby vows to beat the four felony charges the federal government brought against her following their lengthy investigation into her personal finances.

She addressed the case for the first time publicly in a statement she read outside of her downtown office.

“I am innocent of the charges that have been levied against me, and I intend to fight with every ounce of energy in my being to prove my innocence and to clear my name,” Mosby told reporters. She declined to answer any questions.

“Don’t be fooled, Mosby said. “We are five months from my next election, and this indictment is a merely a political ploy by my political adversaries to unseat me.”

A grand jury indicted Mosby Thursday on four felony counts including charges of perjury and making false statements.

Federal prosecutors allege she lied about suffering COVID-19 hardships to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and falsified information on loan applications for vacation homes in Florida.

“I want the people of Baltimore to hear it from me: I have done nothing wrong,” Mosby said. “I did not defraud anyone to take my money from my retirement savings, and I did not lie on any mortgage application.”

The state’s attorney also said she has gotten death threats. She discussed disagreements with former President Donald Trump and Governor Larry Hogan .

“Donald Trump called for me to be prosecuted several years ago, and I fought back against his administration. I fought back against a governor who plays politics and doesn’t like my policies,” Mosby said.

She claimed the indictment was backlash for her progressive policies.

“Ever since I walked down the steps of the War Memorial on May 1, 2015 and announced charges against six police officers in the killing of Freddie Gray, I have had a target on my back,” the state’s attorney said.

“I did not expect for an investigation into my professional travel, which I asked for, to snowball into state ethics and state election board inquiries, federal investigations and ultimately a federal indictment.”

Mosby also took aim at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is bringing the case against her. That office has declined comment.

“I fought back against the same U.S. Attorney’s Office that is charging me now when they warned me not to charge the police in the Freddie Gray case. I fought back against the same federal prosecutors who are prosecuting me now who maliciously and erroneously implicated my office in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal,” Mosby told reporters.

No hearing date has been set. Mosby faces a combined 70 years in prison if she is found guilty.

“I will fight these charges with everything I have in me, and I will be victorious,” she said.