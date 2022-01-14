ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosby Maintains Innocence In Federal Fraud Case, Vows To Clear Her Name

By Mike Hellgren
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby vows to beat the four felony charges the federal government brought against her following their lengthy investigation into her personal finances.

She addressed the case for the first time publicly in a statement she read outside of her downtown office.

“I am innocent of the charges that have been levied against me, and I intend to fight with every ounce of energy in my being to prove my innocence and to clear my name,” Mosby told reporters. She declined to answer any questions.

“Don’t be fooled, Mosby said. “We are five months from my next election, and this indictment is a merely a political ploy by my political adversaries to unseat me.”

A grand jury indicted Mosby Thursday on four felony counts including charges of perjury and making false statements.

Federal prosecutors allege she lied about suffering COVID-19 hardships to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and falsified information on loan applications for vacation homes in Florida.

“I want the people of Baltimore to hear it from me: I have done nothing wrong,” Mosby said. “I did not defraud anyone to take my money from my retirement savings, and I did not lie on any mortgage application.”

The state’s attorney also said she has gotten death threats. She discussed disagreements with former President Donald Trump and Governor Larry Hogan .

“Donald Trump called for me to be prosecuted several years ago, and I fought back against his administration. I fought back against a governor who plays politics and doesn’t like my policies,” Mosby said.

She claimed the indictment was backlash for her progressive policies.

“Ever since I walked down the steps of the War Memorial on May 1, 2015 and announced charges against six police officers in the killing of Freddie Gray, I have had a target on my back,” the state’s attorney said.

“I did not expect for an investigation into my professional travel, which I asked for, to snowball into state ethics and state election board inquiries, federal investigations and ultimately a federal indictment.”

Mosby also took aim at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is bringing the case against her. That office has declined comment.

“I fought back against the same U.S. Attorney’s Office that is charging me now when they warned me not to charge the police in the Freddie Gray case. I fought back against the same federal prosecutors who are prosecuting me now who maliciously and erroneously implicated my office in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal,” Mosby told reporters.

No hearing date has been set. Mosby faces a combined 70 years in prison if she is found guilty.

“I will fight these charges with everything I have in me, and I will be victorious,” she said.

Marilyn Mosby Pushes For Quick Trial Before Her Next Election; Jurors Could Come From Outside Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The lawyer for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who faces four felony charges, wants any trial against her to be over before her next election in June. So how fast can the court move? WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren has new analysis and an update from the U.S. Attorney bringing the high-profile case. Both Mosby and her attorney A. Scott Bolden have been visible in proclaiming her innocence, a rare move by most defendants under federal indictment. While U.S. Attorney Erek Barron will not comment on open investigations, including Mosby’s, Hellgren reports he defended the integrity of his office. Barron...
Mosby’s Attorney Says She Was Advised Retirement Account Withdrawals Were Permitted

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At a Monday rally to draw support for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby following her federal indictment, defense lawyer A. Scott Bolden said his client received financial advice she was eligible to withdraw money from her retirement account, an issue at the heart of the case. Federal prosecutors allege Mosby took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mosby is charged with two counts each of perjury and false statement on mortgage applications, relating to...
Mosby Attorney, Supporters Proclaim Her Innocence

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby doubled down on her proclamation that she is innocent. Attorney A. Scott Bolden and supporters of the embattled Mosby held a press conference on the afternoon of Monday, January 17, 2022, to announce that they’re prepared to fight criminal charges leveled by the federal government against Mosby.
‘I Am Innocent’: Marilyn Mosby Talks To Churchgoers About Federal Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby spoke to a church congregation at the Empowerment Temple in Baltimore on Sunday about the federal charges that have been levied against her. She doubled down on the statement she made Friday and vowed to continue doing her job. “Without equivocation, I am innocent on the charges levied against me,” Mosby told churchgoers. “I have done nothing wrong, and I am confident that I will be exonerated and my name will be cleared.” A grand jury indicted Mosby on four felony counts on Thursday. She faces charges of perjury and making false statements. Federal prosecutors...
Marilyn Mosby indictment: Another blow to Baltimore | COMMENTARY

Marilyn Mosby is many things to many people. Baltimore’s state’s attorney has been a rising political star. She is smart, energetic, progressive, reform minded and the source of some pride within the city’s Black community. And she is innocent until proven guilty. Yet last week’s four-count federal indictment of the 41-year-old mother of two, who has served as Baltimore’s top prosecutor for ...
Baltimore prosecutor asserts innocence after perjury indictment

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Baltimore's top prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby, said on Friday she was innocent of wrongdoing, a day after she was indicted on federal charges of perjury and filing false loan applications related to the purchase of two Florida vacation homes. Mosby, elected state's attorney in 2015, said she...
Baltimore’s Top Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Claims Innocence Against Federal Perjury Charges

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby doubled down Monday on her proclamation of innocence against charges that she deceptively claimed financial hardship from the coronavirus pandemic in order to obtain two vacation homes in Florida. The post Baltimore’s Top Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Claims Innocence Against Federal Perjury Charges appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Marilyn Mosby’s Supporters Vow To Fight Following Federal Charges, Lawyer Asks For Quick Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time, Marilyn Mosby’s attorney A. Scott Bolden took questions from reporters about her federal indictment. He said he wants a swift trial and promised a vigorous defense. “Marilyn Mosby is not going to be the only one on trial.” Bolden said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is going to be on trial, the criminal justice system and its attacks on Black, female, progressive prosecutors is going to be on trial.” Bolden defended Mosby’s withdrawals from her retirement account and said she had no knowledge of a federal tax lien against her. Both are the basis for perjury...
At the heart of Marilyn Mosby’s perjury charges, the web of words she wove about her travel company

A lawyer breaks down the conflicting statements by Baltimore’s criminally indicted top prosecutor about the private travel company she formed [ANALYSIS]. What does a travel company quietly created by Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in 2019 have to do with the perjury charges she now faces as part of a four-count federal indictment?
Mosby’s attorney claims politics are behind federal indictment

The attorney for Baltimore’s top prosecutor says all four charges in a federal indictment against her are false. And on Monday, community members joined Marilyn Mosby’s attorney to rally support for the prosecutor, who they say is being unfairly targeted. Flanked by supporters, attorney A. Scott Bolden began...
Residents weigh in on S.A. Mosby's federal indictment

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — News of Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's federal indictment is making its way across the city. Residents are reacting to the serious allegations against Mosby. From a stoplight in west Baltimore to a corner downtown, FOX45 took the people's pulse, moments after federal investigators released...
Baltimore prosecutor facing perjury charges was praised by Kamala Harris

The top Baltimore prosecutor indicted this week on federal perjury charges modeled herself on Vice President Kamala Harris, who in turn supported her protégé, saying she “cannot fail.”. Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, 41, previously called Harris her “inspiration” and “role model” as a progressive prosecutor, proudly...
