The Disney Wish is the newest ship coming soon to the Disney Cruise Line fleet. The Disney Wish is scheduled to set sail on its maiden voyage in summer 2022, and it will include some incredible amenities, like a Marvel-themed dining experience, a Star Wars lounge, and new shows. A 2022 ranking for the best new cruise ships was just released and you’ll have to see where the Disney Wish ranks.

TRAVEL ・ 13 DAYS AGO