Despite the buzz surrounding dealer markups, most Ford Mustang Mach-E battery-electric vehicle buyers paid MSRP or less over the past 13 months. You can’t swing a dead catalytic converter on the internet without hitting a post showing a crazy dealer markup on a popular model. Electrified vehicles like the new Ford Mustang Mach-E, now in its 14th month of sales, are among those with many of the most shocking MSRP markup posts. The posts usually go something like, “I was at Happy Auto Ford today and saw this markup!” The post is accompanied by a photo showing a disturbing markup of $10K or more. What almost none of the posts show is an actually completed sale breakdown. The reason is that those markups are not what most people actually pay.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO