Accidents

French mechanic dies in vehicle crash at Dakar Rally

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

A 20-year-old Frenchman died Friday at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia when his vehicle was involved in a collision with...

www.miamiherald.com

TheDailyBeast

Skier Charged After Little Girl Dies in French Alps Crash

A 40-year-old man was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a little British girl who was killed after a collision in the French alps while she was learning to ski. “The skier involved in the death has been indicted for manslaughter,” a source told the Daily Mail. The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, has been in custody since Saturday in eastern France. He was allegedly skiing over “a slight bump” at a high rate of speed just before the crash, witnesses told the outlet. He collided with 5-year-old Ophélie, who was taking a beginners lesson during a stay at a resort in the Haute-Savoie region.
ACCIDENTS
foxsanantonio.com

Austin driver dies in single-vehicle crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a single-vehicle crash took place on Saturday, according to Austin police. Police were called at 1:06 a.m. to east Anderson Ln around N IH-35. Upon arrival, the victim was trapped inside the car and was considered dead. No other injuries were reported.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Baltimore

Two People Die After Crashing Vehicle Into Bus In Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people died Thursday night after colliding with an MTA bus that was stopped in the road. The bus was stopped on Old Court Road near Woodling Way when Komonti Wilmer, 51, drove into it around 11:45 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said. His passenger, Mendy Wimbrey, 48, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Wilmer was traveling eastbound in a 2017 Nissan Maxima when he struck the bus, per the statement. It was not immediately clear if the snowstorm that moved into the area Thursday night played a role in the collision. The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital with “minor injuries,” police said. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
PIKESVILLE, MD
BBC

Two pensioners die in three-vehicle Selborne crash

Two people have died in a three-vehicle collision on a Hampshire road. Police said the crash, on the B3006 in Selborne on Friday afternoon, involved a Mazda 2 Tamura, a Volkswagen Golf and a Volkswagen Tiguan. The occupants of the Tiguan, a woman and a man in their 70s from...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man dies in three-vehicle crash on A70 in Rigside

A 29-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash on the A70 in South Lanarkshire. The collision happened on Ayr Road in Rigside at about 10:00 on Monday. The driver of a Vauxhall Astra van was pronounced dead at the scene. The other vehicles involved were a Volkswagen Crafter van and a Nissan Micra car.
ACCIDENTS
Autosport Online

Mechanic dies on the last liaison of Dakar 2022

Quentin Lavallee, chief mechanic of the #726 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 that the PH Sport team had managed to bring back to Dakar Classic, died from injuries sustained in a road accident 234km into the transport section. The incident occurred at 11:30am local time and, according to local authorities, involved...
PUBLIC SAFETY
tucson.com

Man, 75, dies after 4-vehicle crash in central Tucson

A man has died following a four-vehicle crash in midtown Tucson. Joseph Edward Parker, 75, died on Jan. 5 after he was taken to Banner-University Medical Center for further evaluation on Dec. 28, Tucson Police said. On Dec. 28 at 10:13 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of North...
TUCSON, AZ
BBC

Waltham Abbey: Horses die and riders injured after vehicle crash

Two horses have died and their riders seriously injured after a crash with a vehicle. The collision happened in Woodgreen Road, Waltham Abbey, Essex, at about 11:20 GMT on Friday. The two horse riders were taken to hospital but the horses had to be put down. Essex Police said the...
ACCIDENTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Waldorf man dies in Sunday single-vehicle crash

On January 9, at 2:03 a.m., officers responded to the area of Acton Lane near Tawny Drive in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation showed the driver appeared to be traveling westbound on Acton Lane when the vehicle left the roadway just prior to Tawny Drive and overturned. The driver, Bruce Matthew Lyles, Jr., 36, of Waldorf, was ejected from the car and pronounced deceased on the scene.
WALDORF, MD
topgear.com

Behind the scenes at the 2022 Dakar Rally

You think the Dakar Rally is all about cars charging flat out over deserts and leaping over sand dunes. But that’s just the part you see. The part you don’t see is even more fascinating. Because Dakar isn’t so much a race as a travelling circus. Photography:...
SPORTS
wvtm13.com

Birmingham woman dies in single-vehicle crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham woman died after the vehicle she was driving left the road and struck a bridge column at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said Chineka McCall, 42, died at the scene. The accident was reported near mile marker 144 on I-20, one mile west of Moody.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AFP

11 dead as coalition strikes Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack: witness, medics

Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates. "Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll. The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces. The coalition launched fresh strikes "targeting Huthi camps and headquarters" in Sanaa on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV tweeted.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Pakistan pilot refuses to fly after emergency landing because shift had ended

A Pakistan pilot refused to complete a journey because his shift ended after the plane had to make an emergency landing.A plane with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s national air carrier, was scheduled to leave Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and fly to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The PIA pilot, however, had to make an emergency landing shortly after take off at Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport due to bad weather conditions.The pilot then refused to fly, saying his shift hours had ended, according to The Express Tribune.The sudden turn of events led to brief chaos after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Photojournalist shot dead in Mexican border city

A photojournalist was shot dead Monday in Mexico's crime-plagued city of Tijuana bordering the United States, authorities said -- the latest such murder in one of the world's deadliest countries for reporters. More than 100 reporters have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico and only a fraction of the crimes have resulted in convictions. str-sem/dr/caw
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Man dead, several injured following bridge collapse

The man was among several others travelling in a vehicle which fell into a river on a farm in Lancashire. A man has died and several others injured after a vehicle and trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed in Roeburndale, Lancashire, police said. Officers from Lancashire Constabulary...
ACCIDENTS

