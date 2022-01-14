French mechanic dies in vehicle crash at Dakar Rally

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people died Thursday night after colliding with an MTA bus that was stopped in the road. The bus was stopped on Old Court Road near Woodling Way when Komonti Wilmer, 51, drove into it around 11:45 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said. His passenger, Mendy Wimbrey, 48, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Wilmer was traveling eastbound in a 2017 Nissan Maxima when he struck the bus, per the statement. It was not immediately clear if the snowstorm that moved into the area Thursday night played a role in the collision. The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital with “minor injuries,” police said. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

PIKESVILLE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO