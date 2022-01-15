ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Judd Trump feeds off ‘incredible atmosphere’ to book Masters 2022 semi-final spot

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i46IX_0dlvmY0W00

Judd Trump paid tribute to the fans at Alexandra Palace after storming into the semi-finals of the Masters with a 6-1 win over Kyren Wilson

Trump shouted “Come on, baby!” to the raucous 2,000-strong crowd after setting up a last-four clash with either Mark Selby or Barry Hawkins.

The 32-year-old is bidding for the second Masters title of his career after previously triumphing in 2019.

Trump said in his post-match interview: “There’s a different energy this year – we all appreciate everything more because of what is going on.

“It feels like everyone wants to let their hair down, go to venues and see sport live and experience it all again.

“Everyone is happy to be allowed out to do what they want to do, and the players are feeding off that. There have been some incredible games and incredible atmospheres, the players are enjoying being out there.”

The result proved slightly flattering to Trump, who established an early lead with breaks of 68 and 74 before Wilson hauled back the deficit to a single frame.

Wilson looked set to level but ran out of position on a break of 53 and it proved the crucial moment in the match, as Trump responded with 50 to re-establish his two-frame cushion, then produced a stirring 76 in the next to move two from victory.

A missed red to the middle by Wilson in next gave Trump the opportunity to establish a 5-1 lead, and he wrapped up his emphatic victory in the next.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Painful stuff’: Andy Murray reacts to ‘boos’ from crowd at Australian Open

Sir Andy Murray has reacted after apparently being booed at the Australian Open following his first round victory over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.The Scot, 34, eventually saw off his opponent 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a tense five-set match at the John Cain Arena, having coasted early on before finding things tougher as the momentum swung back towards Basilashvili.But during his post-match interview, an exhausted Murray appeared to be booed by fans in the stadium, a confusing development given that they had cheered and applauded when he won the match, celebrating wildly himself on the court and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australia and the Barmy Army bond over Sweet Caroline – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.CricketAustralia and the Barmy Army bonded over Sweet Caroline View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)Sophie Ecclestone’s Ashes preparations are going well!7️⃣-1️⃣4️⃣ 🔥 @Sophecc19 was in fine form with the ball in yesterday's intra-squad game! pic.twitter.com/w2AvZpHUZZ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 17, 2022All seven of @Sophecc19's...
TENNIS
The Independent

Fitting finale for woeful England on last day of 2021-22 Ashes series

England’s abject Ashes campaign came to a fitting finale in Hobart with another dire batting collapse sending the tourists home with a thumping 4-0 defeat and tails between their legs.They lost all 10 second-innings wickets for just 56 runs as they were bowled out for a paltry 124. That sealed a 146-run loss, the latest in a quartet of hammerings that are sure to give rise to an extended post mortem.Series round-up1st Test, Brisbane: Eng lost by 9 wkts2nd Test, Adelaide: Eng lost by 275 runs3rd Test, Melbourne: Eng lost by inns and 14 runs4th Test, Sydney: Draw5th Test,...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

440K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy