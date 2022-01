More than 400,000 student loan borrowers will get some debt relief from Navient, according to a $1.85 billion settlement agreement announced Thursday. The deal will settle litigation brought by several state attorneys general that claimed that Navient, one of the largest student loan servicing companies in the US, engaged in unfair practices and made predatory loans to students who were unlikely to be able to pay them back.

