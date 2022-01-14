ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Fargo's consumer loans fall 10%

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo said it expects a key measure of lending to pick up this year, a sign that clients are starting to take on debt again as government stimulus wanes. The bank said net interest income may rise about 8% this year. The firm also reported net income of $5.8 billion,...

MarketWatch

Wells Fargo wins termination of 2015 regulatory order

Wells Fargo & Co. on Thursday confirmed that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a consent order from 2015 stemming from billing and marketing practices on identity and debt cancellation products offered by the bank. "The OCC believes that the safety and soundness of the bank and its compliance with laws and regulations does not require the continued existence of the order," the federal regulatory agency said in a legal document posted on its website. The OCC had charged the bank in 2015 with deficiencies in the bank's practices and issued a cease and desist order. Wells Fargo said the termination of the 2015 OCC order fits its "top priority" to build a risk and control infrastructure that's "appropriate for its size and complexity." Shares of Wells Fargo rose 0.6% on Thursday after gaining 16.5% so far in 2022. The stock is up 72.1% in the past year, ahead of the 19% gain by the S&P 500 .
Wells Fargo taps longtime executive as its next chief risk officer

Wells Fargo has named company veteran Derek Flowers as its new chief risk officer, a key position as the megabank seeks to repair its standing with regulators. Flowers will replace Amanda Norton, whose retirement plans were announced earlier this month. Norton, a former JPMorgan Chase executive who had been Wells Fargo’s chief risk officer since mid-2018, before CEO Charlie Scharf joined the company, will stay until June to help with the transition.
Why Wells Fargo, Bank Of America And Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of companies in the broader financial services sector, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) and Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD), are all trading lower in sympathy with Goldman Sachs, which reported worse-than-expected quarterly results. Goldman Sachs reported quarterly earnings of $10.81 per share which missed...
Here's Why Wells Fargo Is Rising on Friday

The stock market was having a generally negative day on Friday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 firmly in negative territory at noon ET. Most bank stocks weren't faring much better, as megabank JPMorgan Chase's lowered guidance put negative pressure on most of the sector. Wells...
Wells Fargo's fourth-quarter revenue tops estimate, profit jumps

Wells Fargo on Friday posted quarterly revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations and a significant jump in profit. Shares of the bank climbed 3.7% following the earnings announcement. Earnings per share: Adjusted $1.25 per share, excluding certain items, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 per share from Refinitiv. Revenue: $20.856 billion,...
Wells Fargo Jumps as Cost Cuts, Lower Loan Provisions Boost Profits

Investing.com – Wells Fargo stock (NYSE: WFC ) rose 2.7% on Friday after the lender’s profit and revenue came in ahead of estimates, driven by the CEO’s focus on cutting costs. Lower provisioning, higher non-interest income, one-off gains on sale of businesses and higher investment banking fees...
JPMorgan Chase's trading revenue, consumer and commercial loans fall

JPMorgan Chase posted a decline in trading revenue that was steeper than analysts expected, and both commercial and consumer loans fell from a year earlier. Shares of the company dropped after the firm reported a 16% slide in fixed-income trading revenue, worse than the 13.5% decline analysts had been expecting. Expenses rose 11% from a year earlier as compensation costs increased, and the firm said to expect costs to rise to about $77 billion this year.
