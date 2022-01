Why would Logan Paul spend $3.5-million on a supposedly sealed case of Pokemon cards? Well, boxes from the first edition set typically sell for around $384,000 USD, and each case contains six of these in what should have been pristine condition, so it’s not too far fetched for a wealthy individual to pay a slight premium. Unfortunately, Logan Paul’s purchase didn’t quite work out as he planned, since the case, authenticated by the Baseball Card Exchange (BBCE), turned out to be just a bunch of old G.I. Joe trading card packs. Read more to see how he found out.

