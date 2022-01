Well, we didn’t have to wait very long for Nintendo to reveal when we’re going to get Kirby and the Forgotten Land this year! The company has announced that the title will be officially launching on March 25, which is a mere two months from now, and will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. To further the anticipation, Nintendo also announced the celebration of the Kirby franchise itself, which has reached its 30th Anniversary, a testament to one of the longest tenured franchises and one of the most enduring characters that Nintendo has ever created.

