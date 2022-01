North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena joined with local elected officials, community leaders, members of the NAACP Westbury/New Cassel Branch and hard-working members of the Town’s Parks Department led by Deputy Commissioner Tyronza Murray, to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Yes We Can Center in Westbury. The Town distributed 450 free care packages to local community members. These care packages contained free COVID-19 home tests, masks, and hand sanitizer. Supervisor DeSena thanked and commended those in attendance for working to distribute these care packages, especially the Westbury High School and Middle School students and community leaders who helped hand them out. As Dr. King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: what are you doing for others?” These inspiring young leaders certainly answered the call to service and demonstrated the impact one of Dr. King’s most enduring quotes.

WESTBURY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO