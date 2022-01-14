ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save 30% on Retro Electro VirtualCZ Expansion Pack by Scott Diaz

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlugin Boutique has announced a sale on the Retro Electro expansion pack for its VirtualCZ synthesizer plugin that brings the sounds of the Casio CZ series. The pack pays homage to...

Deep Revival sound pack for Carbon Electra synth on sale at 30% OFF

Plugin Boutique is offering a 30% discount on the Deep Revival sound pack for its Carbon Electra software synthesizer. The collection features 64 bespoke presets that will expand your sonic palette. Deep Revival contains a collection of 64 bespoke presets, featuring a wide variety of bass patches for rich full-bodied...
Save 90% on 2022 Vocal Mega Box: 9 sample packs for $18 USD

W.A. Production has released a new value bundle titled 2022 Vocal Mega Box, offering a collection of 9 full sample packs at a limited time discount. The right vocal can easily make or break a song, but getting your hands on high-quality, not over-used, sounds can be a challenge. W. A. Production has spent years seeking out the best vocalists from around the world, recording them, and putting them into easy-to-use, versatile packages. Now, we’re excited to bring you our biggest vocal product ever: the Vocal Mega Box.
Plugin Boutique launches Drum & Bass Phenomenon for Phase Plant

Plugin Boutique has released a collection of 64 presets geared towards drum and bass music production for the Phase Plant software synthesizer by Kilohearts. Drum & Bass Phenomenon covers the whole gamut of sounds heard in this globally adored genre, including leads, pads, basses, bells and keys, plucks and stabs, drum hits and fx.
Save 70% on MKSensation Xtreme + Expansion by Gospel Musicians

VST Buzz has announced a sale on Gospel Musician’s MKSensation Xtreme + Expansion, a virtual instrument brings the sounds of one of the most revered electric and digital piano modules ever made, Roland MKS-20. “MKSensation Xtreme” is a live gigging module with all of the bread and butter sounds...
Sampleson releases Suit73-V2 virtual electric piano instrument

Sampleson has announced the release of an update to one of its virtual electric piano instruments. Built on Sampleson’s new modeling engine, Suit73-V2 models a 73-key suitcase electric piano, based on real samples. Suit73-V2 is just 45MB but sounds like a 20GB Electric Piano thanks to the Infinite Round-Robins...
DDJ-REV1 & DDJ-REV7 scratch style 2-channel DJ controllers for Serato

AlphaTheta Corporation has introduced two additions to its new line of Pioneer DJ controllers. The DDJ-REV1 is a two-channel unit that comes equipped with Serato DJ Lite software and boasts a new battle-style layout for artists looking to begin scratch and open-format DJing. Enabling artists to maximize the full potential of Serato DJ Pro performance software, the DDJ-REV7 two-channel unit features a brand-new design including large, vinylized, motorized jog wheels with On Jog Display to create a tactile connection between artists and their music.
Electro-Harmonix Nano Deluxe Memory Man Review

The king of bucket brigade echoes downsizes and brightens its voice. Impressive ability to replicate big-box DMM functionality in a compact stomp. Extra toppiness sounds great in slapback settings. Modulation controls can feel vague. Might be too bright for some DMM traditionalists. Modulation features may not justify extra expense over...
Futurescape expansion pack for Vital by Resonate Sound Design

Resonate Sound Design has announced the release of a brand new collection of 128 presets for the Vital software synthesizer by Vital Audio. ​Futurescape is designed to be used for cyberpunk/heavy trailer music, but can also be used for plenty of other genres. It includes lots of aggressive basses and quite epic pads, with the vast majority of the presets having the modwheel and all 4 Vital macros mapped to create movement and variation in the sound.​
Arturia unveils Noir Editions of MiniBrute 2, MiniBrute 2S & DrumBrute Impact

Arturia has announced the release of 3 new limited editions as part of its Brute line-up of analog synthesizers and drum machines. MiniBrute 2, MiniBrute 2S, and DrumBrute Impact are all getting a stealthy all-black exterior with subtle red and blue appointments. Meet the Brutes; where vintage synthesis and cutting-edge...
New Loops releases Alive expansion pack for UVI Falcon

New Loops has announced the release of an expressive new sound bank for the Falcon creative hybrid instrument by UVI. The Alive Falcon Expansion features 130 creative sounds inspired by recent soundtracks including, Mr Robot, Ghost In The Shell, Tenet, Blade Runner 2049, Dune, Cyberpunk2049, The Division 2, and Apex Legends.
FunkBass: Free virtual bass instrument plugin by Audiolatry

Audiolatry has released a new free virtual instrument featuring 8 bass presets. The FunkBass rompler is designed as a light but solid instrument for simple bass lines in musical genres such as Pop, EDM, Funk Soul, RnB, and more. If you are looking for a virtual bass with tons of...
Complexer 2 multi-stage dynamics processor on sale for $19 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on Venomode’s Complexer 2, offering 60% off on the dynamics plugin featuring 3 independently controlled dynamics processors, each with a choice of 6 different modes. Each of the three processors can be configured as an upward or downward compressor, an upward or...
Get 33% OFF Cloud Waves expansion pack for Loopmasters Khords

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on the Cloud Waves expansion pack for the Khords synthesizer instrument by Loopmasters. Cloud Waves is a collection of 50 heavenly synth sounds, designed to expand the Khords factory sound bank with rich chords and stabs perfect for designing your own dusty pads, dreamy atmospherics and dramatic stabs. The raw sounds are smooth and lush and are the perfect complement to the Khords factory sound bank.
Save 80% on AcidBox bassline synth + InstaLooper3 by Audio Blast

Audio Plugin Deals has announced a two-week sale on a bundle of two plugins by Audio Blast, offering an 80% discount on a 303 style bassline and rhythm generator and a versatile glitch effect plugin. Use AcidBox to get the old fashion “Acid” sound everybody loves, with a lot of...
Soniccouture releases Geosonics II soundset by Scanner

Soniccouture has announced the release a brand new collection of presets for its recent Geosonics II global soundscape synthesis instrument for Kontakt and the free Kontakt Player. Scanner X Geosonics is a collection of 128 snapshot presets by UK composer and artist Scanner aka Robin Rimbaud. In this pack Scanner...
Free Vocal Samples by HighLife Samples

HighLife Samples has announced the release of a free collection of royalty-free female vocals for your music productions. These vocals are high quality, well recorded, and ready to use in any DAW including Logic Pro X, FL Studio, Ableton Live, Pro Tools, FL Studio, Garageband, etc. The free vocal samples...
Serum Expansion Pack: Chill Hop Lo-Fi by Adam Pietruszko

Plugin Boutique has announced the release of a new expansion pack featuring a complete selection of patches for creating all kinds of Lo-Fi chilled Hip Hop sounds with the Serum software synthesizer. Chill Hop Lo-Fi by Adam Pietruszko contains 64 presets that will take you into the land of warm...
Sound Magic releases Sienna Bass free rompler instrument for Windows

Sound Magic has announced the release of a virtual instrument by Redjoy Reza, featuring the sounds of a sampled acoustic bass. Created with Maize Sampler, the Sienna Bass plugin includes a global tune control, ADSR envelope, and volume knob. Redjoy Reza recorded his acoustic bass in his studio and hope...
Chris St’ Aubyn releases Simple 1.5 synthesizer library for HALion

Chris St’ Aubyn has released version 1.5 of the Simple polyphonic synthesizer instrument for Steinberg’s HALion. Version 1.5 includes a brand-new interface with up to 2x scaling, 200 new presets, 340 new Super Voice modes (including 275 new samples and noise generators), a new Custom Arpeggiator mode, 2 new filter modes and 58 new filter types, 3 new chorus types (Flanged, Phased, Ensemble), 7 new reverb types (Room x3, Plate x2, Hall x2), a new lowpass/highpass filter for the delay FX, a new dual diode tube distortion, individual FX presets, pitch bend options, and more.
