Save 30% on Retro Electro VirtualCZ Expansion Pack by Scott Diaz

Resonate Sound Design has announced the release of a brand new collection of 128 presets for the Vital software synthesizer by Vital Audio. ​Futurescape is designed to be used for cyberpunk/heavy trailer music, but can also be used for plenty of other genres. It includes lots of aggressive basses and quite epic pads, with the vast majority of the presets having the modwheel and all 4 Vital macros mapped to create movement and variation in the sound.​

