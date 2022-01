The 'Sukhtara' musical instrument concept has been designed by Arnab Patra as a reimagining of the traditional Bengali instrument, the Ektara, to provide a performance-focused experience for the player. The instrument makes use of the same materials as the traditional original, but with a decidedly modern twist that looks as good as it plays. The instrument is equipped with a more durable tuning knob over the original that utilizes bamboo to make it suited for long-term use.

