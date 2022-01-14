ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Tracking Platform Improves On-Time Delivery

By Marina Mayer
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspectorio debuted Inspectorio Tracking, a holistic platform that leverages machine learning and incorporates quality, compliance and production tracking to empower companies with real-time data from the production floor. "The past year and a half has exposed multiple issues within the supply chain caused...

www.sdcexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
VentureBeat

How Protai’s AI-powered platform is improving drug discovery

Healthcare providers and vendors continue working towards improving patient care using AI and data, Tel-Aviv-based, AI-powered drug discovery startup Protai claims it’s reshaping the drug discovery and development process using proteomics and an end-to-end AI-based platform. The company said its AI-powered platform maps the course of a disease on the protein level, thereby enhancing the capacity to observe cellular function and improving how new drugs are discovered cost-effectively.
TECHNOLOGY
dronedj.com

AI Clearing’s drone analytics platform can now track solar projects too

AI Clearing, a business intelligence (BI) solutions provider that uses drone data to track construction progress, says it has trained its artificial intelligence models to recognize key objects installed during solar farm construction. Following this, the company’s AI Surveyor platform can now churn out BI reports every 24 hours to...
INDUSTRY
SDTimes.com

Reduce test execution times to keep up with pace of delivery

In this era of Agile software development, the life of a product manager, who has to talk about or plan a single feature, is easy. The life of a developer, who has to code one feature, is easy. For the designer and DevOps engineer, designing and deploying one feature is easy.
COMPUTERS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Avercast Acquisition Expands Forecasting and Analytics Technologies

TransImpact acquired Avercast LLC, adding seven software products to TransImpact's current technology solutions and deepening the company's technology offering in the supply and demand planning stages of the supply chain process. "Today's extremely volatile market creates an even greater imperative for clients to be more precise in their demand forecasting...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Moncayo
bitcoinist.com

It’s time for a Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform for Play To Earn

Play To Earn is the hottest keyword in the blockchain world right now. Never before have we seen the hype around this combination between gaming and the new crypto economy. According to a report by DappRadar, in 2021, close to half of all users in the blockchain industry have connected to a gaming dapp.
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Inventory, Risk Management Most Important Factors for 3PL

A new report from 3PL Central gives insight to the year ahead for 3PLs, where demand planning will become exceedingly important during continued disruptions that are unlikely to disappear this year. The fifth annual state of third-party logistics industry report also reveals that 79% of 3PLs grew order volumes last year. However, this growth could've been significantly more if it were not the infamous disruptions, which cost the economy in the United States $228 billion.
ECONOMY
InfoQ.com

NGINX Controller Application Delivery Modules Improves Health Checks and Caching Configurations

NGINX has released new versions of their NGINX Controller Application Delivery Module, a control plane solution for NGINX Plus load balancers. The new features include enhanced workload health-checks, improvements to caching configuration, and instance groups. NGINX Controller provides a centralized orchestration and analytics platform for managing fleets of NGINX Plus...
COMPUTERS
Itproportal

Why flexible systems are key to local authority service delivery in uncertain times

What every authority knows for certain today is that the public will increasingly demand high levels of service delivery moving forward. Many people are now home-based and spending much more time in their local area, and are therefore more aware than ever before how nearby roads, pavements, parks, green spaces, and trees are managed as well as how their own waste and recycling collections are delivered.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delivery Performance#Management Software#Purchase Orders#Real Time Data
The Times-Reporter

Times-Reporter announces print delivery changes

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Times-Reporter is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 5. The Times-Reporter will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day. ...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Illuminating Supply Chain Obstacles to Increase Organizational Resilience

Improving organizational resilience starts from the ground level and requires organizations to look through a larger lens. At the start of 2021, 87% of supply chain professionals stated that they plan to invest in resilience in the next two years. While it’s important to have a forward-facing outlook and explore ways to improve supply chain resilience, it’s even more important to develop a shared understanding of what supply chain resilience looks like and identify the resources and approaches that will lead to these improvements. Before diving into the specific ways in which processes and operations can improve, supply chain leaders must check a few boxes to ensure they are working toward the proper goal. One of the main challenges that inhibits businesses from improving resilience of their supply chains is the inability to strategically identify the problem. Yes, leaders can see bottlenecks occurring in their supply chains but having a deeper understanding of where risks are acceptable and where they aren’t is key. With a unique knowledge of the organization, processes and management priorities, business continuity management professionals are well suited to aid supply chain leaders in developing context for these issues, including identifying high-level priorities.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

2022: The Year of Supply Chain Shortages, Digital Payments and 5G Fever

This past year, businesses have witnessed both uncertainty and hope as we begin to work toward a more normal future. Companies have relied heavily on technology during this unpredictable time, from ensuring business continuity and connectivity to optimizing operations in the midst of a nationwide labor shortage. As we turn the page on 2021 and look ahead to 2022, several key supply chain and wireless trends are emerging that will continue to shape the industry.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Single-Source Solutions Provides Unified View of Supply Chain Risk

Avetta announced the Avetta One Platform, a single-source solution for managing operational, reputational and regulatory compliance risks. “Business is shifting from a digital transformation to a societal one, as markets demand corporate accountability regarding safety, security, sustainability and ESG, ethics and social initiatives,” says Arshad Matin, president and CEO of Avetta. “Avetta One provides organizations analytical insights into how they measure up to their risks and goals across the entire supply chain.”
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Improve Sales With Real-Time Price Monitoring

A buyer who feels that they have got a good deal is a happy buyer. A happy seller is one that has increased sales volumes and made a profit. In a market with prices being more flexible than a yoga expert, price monitoring is essential to selling more. Brick and mortar stores sell items at their static sticker prices unless there is a special promotion. But, keeping prices static in the online market can be disastrous. Online shopping algorithms search and display relevant products to the buyer with the prices. So, price comparison is inevitable. To keep in sync with the buyer’s perspective, the seller should also watch prices just as closely as the buyers do. Online selling platforms also offer customers various tools that they can use to monitor prices. Price monitoring solutions help sellers keep track of the price fluctuations in the market in real-time. Studying the price trends will help identify competitors with similar products in the same price range.
MARKETS
Wyoming News

MindStream Analytics Secures OneStream Software's Diamond Partner Level Status

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MindStream Analytics, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have become a Diamond level OneStream implementation partner. As a Diamond partner, OneStream recognizes MindStream's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients. OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with...
TECHNOLOGY
cfodive.com

CarParts.com CFO loads up inventory as just-in-time delivery loses favor

CarParts.com’s CFO-COO David Meniane is one of an increasing number of financial executives bulking up inventory and pushing back on the long-time trend toward just-in-time lean inventory management. The e-commerce company’s inventory, which focuses on gaskets and brakes and other parts for car owners, has risen to $131.7 million...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Scandit Provides Real-Time View of Shelves

As more retailers and partners in the supply chain look for greater visibility into inventory, Scandit releases ShelfView, which offers real-time views of shelves for greater control over supply chain needs. The technology taps advanced computer vision to create real-time data and information. With more and more problems arising in the supply chain, new visibility measures continue to pop up in the industry as companies hope to solve these issues and bridge supply chain gaps.
RETAIL
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

FourKites Acquires NIC-place

FourKites acquired European supply chain visibility provider NIC GmbH (NIC-place), combining over-the-road, rail and ocean carrier networks to create what is said to be the largest multimodal carrier network in Europe. This acquisition will also accelerate the adoption of secure real-time visibility solutions specifically designed for carriers, while shortening the time to value for shippers with complex, multimodal carrier networks.
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Veriff Partners with Starship to Offer Identity Verification Services for Autonomous Robot Delivery Platform

Identity verification capability enables Starship to securely meet user verification and re-authentication requirements for age-restricted transactions. Veriff, a global identity verification provider, announced its partnership with Starship Technologies, the world’s leading provider of autonomous delivery services to provide authentication and re-verification services for its fleet of autonomous delivery robots in the UK. With this partnership, Veriff adds an extra layer of safety and security to Starship’s services, making it the first company in the world to create a fully autonomous end to end delivery service for age restricted items.
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Cyber Incidents Major Concern for Supply Chains, Outranking COVID-19

The threat of ransomware attacks, data breaches or major IT outages are the biggest concern for companies globally in 2022, according to Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS). “’Business interrupted’ will likely remain the key underlying risk theme in 2022,” AGCS CEO Joachim Mueller says. “For most companies, the biggest...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy