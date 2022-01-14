Allu Arjun Achieves Yet Another Milestone

Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy winning composer A.R. Rahman (“Slumdog Millionaire”) and revered “Elizabeth” and “Bandit Queen” filmmaker Shekhar Kapur have teamed to create Expo 2020 Dubai commission “Why? The Musical.” The musical follows the journey of a curious girl who goes on a journey with her grandfather to search for the true meaning of existence. During their quest, the girl gets lured into a different world where the power lies within her to be the change she wants to be. The lead actors include Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi (“Sooryavanshi”) and Shubshri Kandiah, who played the title role in the Australian stage...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO