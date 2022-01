Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin have received criticism for their relationship. “Love And Hip Hop New York” started with the focus on Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin’s relationship. Yandy Smith was Jim’s manager at the time. However, the rapper’s relationship with Yandy spiraled once she clashed with Chrissy. Chrissy accused Yandy of overstepping. And she didn’t feel like Yandy respected their relationship. As for Yandy, she said she was just trying to give Jim advice about his finances. So she confronted him about possibly spending too much money on Chrissy. In the end, Jim decided it would be best to end his business relationship with Yandy. However, Chrissy also didn’t feel like Jim’s mother Mama Jones respected their relationship either.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO