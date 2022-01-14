Corrections official: Inmate’s death under investigation

POUND, Va. (AP) — The death of an inmate found unresponsive in his cell in a Virginia prison is under investigation, according to Department of Corrections officials.

Department spokesman Benjamin Jarvela said Anwar Phillips was found unresponsive in his cell at Red Onion State Prison early on Jan. 3 and died, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. A cause of death had not yet been determined by the medical examiner.

The department’s internal police unit is investigating Phillips’ death. Investigators have contacted the commonwealth’s attorney’s office about the death, Jarvela said.