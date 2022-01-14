ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound, VA

Corrections official: Inmate’s death under investigation

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

POUND, Va. (AP) — The death of an inmate found unresponsive in his cell in a Virginia prison is under investigation, according to Department of Corrections officials.

Department spokesman Benjamin Jarvela said Anwar Phillips was found unresponsive in his cell at Red Onion State Prison early on Jan. 3 and died, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. A cause of death had not yet been determined by the medical examiner.

The department’s internal police unit is investigating Phillips’ death. Investigators have contacted the commonwealth’s attorney’s office about the death, Jarvela said.

Delaware fire officials: 1 found dead in burning townhouse

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A person was found dead inside a burning townhouse in Newark on Wednesday night, Delaware fire investigators said. Firefighters were called to a home on Council Circle around 10 p.m. and found flames shooting from a middle-of-the-row townhouse, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office said in a news release. One person was found dead inside, officials said. No other injuries were reported.
NEWARK, DE
2 pedestrians killed in Arlington, driver arrested

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two pedestrians were killed and a 28-year-old man was arrested on investigation of DUI after a collision early Thursday in Arlington, Washington. The Seattle Times reports the crash occurred around 2:38 a.m. Two adult pedestrians died at the scene. Both directions of Highway...
ARLINGTON, WA
No defense witnesses called in Wisconsin dismemberment trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Defense attorneys for a Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his parents rested their case Thursday without calling witnesses or testimony from the defendant. Over seven days, prosecutors laid out their case that Chandler Halderson killed his parents, 50-year-old Bart Halderson and 53-year-old Krista...
MADISON, WI
3 Illinois residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

CHICAGO (AP) — Three more Illinois residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol after investigators determined that their mobile devices were inside the building that day. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that each man was charged with misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining...
CHICAGO, IL
