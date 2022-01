OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee said he’s ready to activate the National Guard to help struggling hospitals around the state dealing with staffing shortages. His statements came minutes after the Washington State Medical Association, which represents 12,000 physicians, sent a letter to the governor and the head of the state Department of Health, urging them to "officially declare Washington state in crisis and immediately take action to aid overwhelmed emergency departments and hospitals across the stat."

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO