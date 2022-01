For many, Hilary Duff will forever be our teen idol who made Lizzie McGuire a must-watch in our weekly TV rotation. Even so, who could deny just how much Duff has accomplished since her Disney days? She’s released five studio albums, become a mother to three children, released a New York Times best-selling children’s book, My Little Brave Girl, has her own line of glasses, and recently wrapped up the seventh and final season of Younger on Paramount+. And through it all, she still knows how to have fun — after Duff’s 2007 choreography for her song “With Love” from The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and The Today Show went viral on TikTok, she leaned into the fun and posted her own dance video:

