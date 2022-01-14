Canby swimmers come up with alternative

After Tualatin backed out of league meet due to Covid issues, the Cougars put together a dual with Wilsonville

Canby swimmers saw one of next year's new district competitors when they hosted Wilsonville in an impromptu dual meet on Jan. 13.

The dual meet was postponed between Canby and Tualatin due to the shut down of Tualatin's athletic programs, but Canby won the battle of attrition with Wilsonville. According to Canby coach Eric Laitinen, both teams were missing some swimmers due to illness and covid protocol. In the end, Canby came out on top on both sides of the dual, winning the girls meet 128-33 and boys 97-63.

"It was a fun competition regardless of the scores as the swimmers just want to race," Laitinen said.

Canby girls finished first and second in the 200 medley relay with Allison Yancey, Amanda Yancey, Avery Keinonen and Kali Mull earning the win, while the foursome of Ali Parsons, Karina Sawatsky, Katie Ball and Kathryn Taggart was second. In the 200 freestyle, Mull finished first, Taggart was third and Parsons finished fourth.

In the 200 IM, Yancey was first and Mikayla Knowles was second, Megan Slater earned a fourth-place finish. The 50 freestyle saw Amanda Yancey finish first, Ashley Peterson second, and Ball third for a nice sweep.

In the 100 fly, Keinonen was first and Sawatsky second. In the 100 freestyle, Mull was first, Ball second and Elizabeth Johnson finished fourth. The 500 freestyle saw Taggart win, Amy Smith was second and Knowles finished fourth.

In the 200 free relay the Canby team of Taggart, Knowles, Smith and Megan Slater was first, while the Johnson, Ball, Kaitlyn Doman and Ava Kennedy finished second. In the 100 backstroke, Keinonen was first, Parsons was second and Amy Smith finished third. In the 100 breaststroke, Allison Yancey earned first place, Amanda Yancey finished second, and Sawatsky raced to fourth.

Finishing up the girls' races was the 400 free relay where Allison and Amanda Yancey, Keinonen and Mull earned first place. Second went to the Canby team of Knowles, Parsons, Johnson and Sawatsky.

The Canby boys also did very well at the meet beginning with Jack Hayhurst, Hunter DeRisio, Connor DeRisio and Isaac Beck winning the 200 medley Relay. The squad of Alyk House, Brandon Slater, Matthew Solem and Jamison Chard finished third in that race.

Isaac Beck was first in the 200 freestyle, with House finishing second. In the 200 IM, Hayhurst swam to first place in a best time with Zack Peck finishing in third.

Connor DeRisio finished first in the 50 free and the 100 Butterfly. Brandon Slater was third in the fly and Matthew Solem was fourth. Hunter DeRisio won the 100 free with Jamison Chard in third place. Beck finished the 500 free in first, with House in second place.

The Canby 200 free relay of Chard, Peck, House and Slater finished second. In the 100 back, Hayhurst finished a close second and Hunter DeRisio finished in third. Slater finished second, Peck was third, and Matthew Solem was fourth in the 100 breaststroke.

Finishing off the meet for the boys was Connor DeRisio, Beck, Hayhurst and Hunter DeRisio winning the 400 freestyle relay. The squad of Peck, Cole Reznicek, Darwin Enciso and Logan Peterson finished in third.

Up next for Canby will be a visit from St. Mary's on Jan. 20.

