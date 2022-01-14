ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE SANTA CLAUSE Is Getting a Sequel Series at Disney+ with Tim Allen Returning

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Allen and Disney are back in business together as they are set to develop The Santa Clause sequel series for Disney+. Allen will produce the series and also return to reprise his role as Scott Calvin from the hit holiday film franchise. The creator of Allen’s Last Man...

geektyrant.com

Related
GeekTyrant

Grab Your Blankets And Hot Chocolate For THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF MICKEY MOUSE

Disney+ has announced that season two of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse will consist of four extended length episodes revolving around each season. First up will be winter with The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse on February 18. The trailer looks cute with our favorite mouse and friends getting up to some silly winter time fun. T.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
GeekTyrant

Trailer For Season 3 Of KID COSMIC Looks Like An Epic Series Finale

Craig McCracken’s latest animated project, Kid Cosmic, has been a delight. Full of funny moments and amazing characters it has quickly become one of my favorite animated shows. McCracken has posted the trailer and release date for the third and final season in the series and though I’ll be very sad to see it end, I’m excited to see how they end it all. Last we left off our heroes had returned to Earth after defeating Erodius to be greeted by three familiarly colored women with the Planet Protection Group, or PPG for short, wanting them to form a new team to find cosmic stones to keep them safe from the forces of evil. Season three sees them get new gear upgrades and it looks like the return of the motorcycle man in black villain from season one. It looks fantastic and hopefully will be a great way to end the series. You can find season three on Netflix February 3, so plenty of time to binge seasons one and two if you haven’t seen them already.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Wacky and Weird Trailer for Netflix's Animated Series THE CUPHEAD SHOW!

Netflix has released a full trailer for The Cuphead Show, the upcoming animated series adaptation of the old-time cartoon-style video game Cuphead. As you see, this show looks wacky, wild, and weird, and I’m all in! This show just looks like a blast! I have no idea how big the audience is for a show like this, but I’m gonna jump into it and hope that it delivers on the crazy kind of entertainment that this trailer promises!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#The Santa Clause
GeekTyrant

New Post-Launch Promo For Josh Gad and Isla Fisher's WOLF LIKE ME Reveals The Predictable Twist

The new series Wolf Like Me starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher has just started and we have a post-launch trailer to share with you, and it reveals the big twist in the story. Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
GeekTyrant

Adorably Violent Teaser Trailer for THE BOYS Animated Series DIABOLICAL

Amazon Prime Video has released a new teaser trailer for The Boys Presents: Diabolical animated series and it’s both adorable and bloody violent. We are introduced to Laser Baby in the series, a baby girl who can shoot murderous lasers out of her eyes, and as you’ll see, she makes a bloody mess as she lasers to death a group of Vought guards before she crawls off after a balloon.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Daniel Radcliffe Cast as Weird Al Yankovic in Roku's Biopic WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has just landed a super interesting role as he will be playing ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in an upcoming biopic film being developed by Roku. The movie is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and the project is being produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. Yankovic is involved with the project as well and he even co-wrote the script with Eric Appel, who is also set to direct.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Andrew Burnap Has Joined Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in Disney's Live-Action SNOW WHITE

Andrew Burnap has joined the cast of Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Burnap won a Tony Award last year for his performance in The Inheritance, and he will be taking on the male lead role. He joins Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen in the retelling that Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man) is directing. Burnap is set to portray a new male character created for the film and will sing.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

First Trailer for Peacock's YA Animated Fantasy Series SUPERNATURAL ACADEMY

The first trailer has been released for Peacock’s YA animated fantasy series, Supernatural Academy. Based on author Jaymin Eve's bestselling book series, the show follows twin sisters Jessa (Larissa Dias) and Mischa (Gigi Saul Guerro). Jessa is a confident and popular girl raised in the supernatural world, while Mischa...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec...
PETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kings of the Hill, Again: Greg Daniels, Mike Judge Discuss Their New Animation Company (Exclusive)

King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are back in business. More than 25 years since Fox launched the beloved animated comedy, Daniels and Judge have reunited to form an animation company, Bandera Entertainment, and want to expand the format to include as many subgenres as live-action fare. The duo has spent the past couple of years building up a slate of more than a dozen animated series in various stages of development at Bandera, where they work alongside former YouTube head of originals Dustin Davis on a programming roster that includes Netflix’s newly ordered Bad Crimes, starring Nicole...
TV & VIDEOS

