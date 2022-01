"How do you take 47 years of your life, who you are and what you become, and put that into three minutes?" For Jessie Magoto, that is something she will try to do when the longtime Minster girls cross country and track and field coach will be inducted into the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches (OAT&CCC) Hall of Fame on Jan. 28 at the Hilton at Easton in Columbus.

