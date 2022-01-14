ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Number of French COVID-19 ICU patients falls, despite record infections

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in France has fallen for the second day in a row, despite a record infection rate, health ministry data showed on...

wtvbam.com

brproud.com

BRG: 20% of COVID patients are in ICU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 patients are continuing to fill up one local hospital. Over the last week, Baton Rouge General has seen an increase in COVID patients in the hospital and ICU. The average age of a BRG COVID patient skews older and the majority of patients...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wtvbam.com

Philippines confirms community transmission of Omicron, cases hit record

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine health ministry confirmed the local spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant around Manila on Saturday, as infections hit a record high for a third straight day. “We are seeing community transmission of the Omicron variant in the capital region,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LA County COVID Patient Numbers Inch Upward; 27 More Deaths Reported

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals inched upward again Monday, reaching a level nearly six times higher than the number just one month ago. Another 27 virus-related deaths were also reported Monday, lifting the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 28,086. The county reported nearly 120 deaths over the weekend. The county Department of Public Health confirmed another 31,576 new COVID infections, a number that is likely low due to delays in weekend reporting by testing labs. To date, the county has confirmed 2,289,045 cases since the pandemic began. According to state...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
wtvbam.com

French authorities order killing of 2.5 million poultry over bird flu

PARIS (Reuters) – The French farming ministry on Thursday said that a total of 2.5 million birds needed to be killed as the southwest of the country faces several outbreaks of bird flu. Around 1.2 million animals have already been culled, the ministry said, adding that an additional 1.3...
AGRICULTURE
wtvbam.com

Thailand to resume quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals in Feb

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand will resume its ‘Test & Go’ quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals starting on Feb 1, the country’s coronavirus taskforce said on Thursday. All arrivals must take a COVID-19 test on arrival and five days later, spokesperson Taweesin Wisanuyothin said at briefing, during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tens of thousands have died at home without adequate care during pandemic, charity warns

Tens of thousands of people are likely to have died in their houses without adequate care during the pandemic, The Independent has learned.Almost 67,000 people are thought to have passed away at home in the past two years without access to treatment such as pain medication, or with care in their final days having to be coordinated by family members, according to analysis by Hospice UK.The charity has warned this represents a “drastic” increase in the number of people dying at home, with health and social care providers finding it difficult to respond. Although the charity said the actual figure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

At-Home COVID Tests Accurate for Ki​ds: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate. The scientists said the accuracy of the tests — which can be used at home and in schools and provide quick results — is similar to that of PCR tests, which have to be analyzed in a lab and can take one to two days to deliver...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theapopkavoice.com

AdventHealth reports 910 patients in hospitals with COVID-19; 120 in ICU

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to increase, according to a report released by AdventHealth. On Monday, there were about 910 in its hospitals across seven Central Florida counties. About 120 of those are receiving ICU-level care. The health care system is prepared for the increase, which so...
APOPKA, FL
wtvbam.com

Japan’s Osaka and two more regions expected to request COVID-19 measures

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s western prefecture of Osaka and two neighbouring regions are expected to join in a widening declaration of COVID-19 prevention measures, Osaka’s governor said on Thursday. Japan added more than 41,000 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as the Omicron variant spread, a tally by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Toyota to curb more production in Japan as COVID spreads

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp is slowing production at as many as 11 plants in Japan because of rising COVID-19 infections among its workers and those at parts suppliers, it said on Thursday. That disruption, which comes amid a shortage of semiconductors that is already forcing it to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

High False-Positive Rate with Rapid Antigen Test for SARS-CoV-2 Linked to Single Batch from Manufacturer

Study finds high false positive results with one batch of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 but "very low" overall false positive rate. Although the overall rate of false positive rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 was very low in a study of over 900,000 tests administered in Canada, investigators found that 42% of positive tests were false, with a high cluster from one batch of tests from a single manufacturer.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

WHO Says Worst of Pandemic Could Ease This Year if Vaccine Inequities Erased

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If COVID-19 vaccines and medicines are shared equally worldwide, the pandemic could ease this year, a top World Health Organization official said Tuesday. However, if wealthier countries don't share their resources with poorer countries, there will continue to be high rates of deaths and hospitalizations, warned Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at WHO. “What we need to do is get to low...
PHARMACEUTICALS

