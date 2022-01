Cryptocurrencies have taken off in a way that not many people expected. The market is currently worth over $2 trillion, and users are rushing in to get a piece of the action. This is largely thanks to the adoption that cryptocurrencies saw in 2021 – in terms of both retail and institutions. We saw many different trends come and go and retail investors undoubtedly participated in some of them – such as the Shiba Inu mania, for example. Institutions, on the other hand, clearly jumped on board, even though some believe that they’ve just dipped their toes so far.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 12 HOURS AGO