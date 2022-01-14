Raiders P A.J. Cole named to First-Team All-Pro Team

The NFL’s All-Pro Team was announced on Friday and the Raiders had a player make the list. That was none other than punter A.J. Cole, who had a fantastic season for the Raiders.

Cole received 21 of the 50 votes, which was more than any other punter. The only other punters to receive votes were Bryan Anger (18) Michael Dickson (5) Logan Cooke (3) Sam Martin (1) Johnny Hekker (1) Cameron Johnson (1). Here is the full list of first-team All-Pro selections via ESPN’s Field Yates:

Cole averaged an even 50.0 yards per punt this season, which was the most in the NFL. With that average, he was among the most efficient punters in NFL history in 2021. This was Cole’s third season in the NFL after signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State.

The Raiders had several other players receive All-Pro votes (Maxx Crosby, Denzel Perryman, Daniel Carlson, Trent Sieg), but they all did not receive enough votes to earn a spot. Of these four names, Carlson has to be the biggest snub after making five game-winning kicks during the 2021 season.

The last All-Pro player for the Raiders was Khalil Mack, who made the team in back-to-back seasons in 2015 and 2016. The other Raider who made it that season was offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele, who started 15 games at left guard for the team that season.