ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Zendaya pays tribute to late singer Ronnie Spector ahead of playing her in biopic: ‘I hope to make you proud’

fox40jackson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZendaya broke her silence following Ronnie Spector’s death. The lead singer of the iconic girl-group the Ronettes passed away on Wednesday at age 78 after a brief battle with cancer. The actress is set to portray Spector in a biopic. The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday and...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Ronnie Spector, Lead Singer of The Ronettes, Dead at 78

Ronnie Spector, the lead vocalist of the 1960s pop group The Ronettes, passed away on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. She was 78. Spector’s family announced the news in a statement on the singer’s official website. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after...
MUSIC
Vulture

Zendaya ‘Heartbroken’ Over Death of Ronnie Spector

Ronnie Spector, who died at age 78 on Monday, was one of the best-known musicians in the 1960s girl group era, forming The Ronnettes with help from producer and ex-husband Phil Spector. With author Vince Waldron, she wrote her 1990 memoir Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness about her music career and abusive marriage to Spector. Zendaya, who is set to play Ronnie Spector in an upcoming biopic about her life, career, and marriage, remembered her time with the singer in an Instagram post. “Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours,” wrote the Euphoria actress, “Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace.” She wished “everyone got to experience” Spector in the way she did, as she got to know the singer intimately to prepare for her role.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Eddie Money
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Zendaya
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Ronnie Spector
Person
Lana Clarkson
Person
Patti Smith
The Independent

Brian Wilson and Gene Simmons lead those paying tribute to ‘icon’ Ronnie Spector

Brian Wilson Gene Simmons and Kathy Valentine are among those paying tribute to “iconic” US musician Ronnie Spector following her death aged 78.The Ronettes singer’s famous friends described her as a “special person” and said her spirit would “live on forever”.Spector, who was known for such 1960s hits as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You and Walking In The Rain, died on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family said.I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say. I loved her voice so much and she was a very...
CELEBRITIES
People

Zendaya, Keith Richards, Joan Jett and More Pay Tribute to Late Ronnie Spector: 'She Leaves a Huge Gap'

Ronnie Spector famously did a cover of "Say Goodbye to Hollywood," but Hollywood isn't ready to say goodbye to the star after her death. Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, died "in the arms of her husband" Jonathan Greenfield on Wednesday following "a brief battle with cancer," her family told PEOPLE in a statement. She was 78.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Zendaya Honors Ronnie Spector: ‘Thank You for Sharing Your Life With Me’

“This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life,” Zendaya wrote. “There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through. Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miniskirts#Madness
L.A. Weekly

LA Musicians Pay Tribute to Ronnie Spector

LA Musicians Pay Tribute to Ronnie Spector: Ronnie Spector, former singer for the Ronettes and celebrated solo artist, died on Wednesday, January 12 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 78. The singer is probably best known for the Ronettes anthem “Be My Baby” but that band released a...
MUSIC
Mic

Zendaya on the legendary Ronnie Spector: "You are a magical force of greatness"

Zendaya has become a cultural touchstone, and she recently honored yet another iconic figure, the late Ronnie Spector. Spector was the lead singer of American rock and roll outfit The Ronettes, a “girl band” that changed the way we look at “girl bands.” Spector passed away on January 12th at age 78. Zendaya has been set to play Spector in an A24 biopic since 2020. According to PopSugar, Spector chose Zendaya herself for the part — and Zendaya’s post in remembrance of her is evidence of their close bond.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy