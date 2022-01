The Los Angeles Rams breezed through the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC wild-card playoffs on Monday night 34-11 to move on to the divisional round next week. Matthew Stafford picked up the first playoff win of his career in his fourth try. He came in with three playoff appearances as a member of the Detroit Lions. His teams were previously outscored 95-54, but that wasn’t the case against Arizona.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO