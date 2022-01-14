ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Richard Johnson: Mick Jagger, 78, is finally settling down with 35-year-old gal pal

By Richard Johnson, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Has the Rolling Stone finally stopped gathering moss?. Mick Jagger is at his estate on the Caribbean island of Mustique with Melanie Hamrick, 35, who gave up her ballet career after giving birth to their 4-year-old son, Deveraux. “They’re an official couple. He cut the...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He told me to marry some rich guy!' Jerry Hall reveals Andy Warhol once told her to 'leave' millionaire Sir Mick Jagger and wed into money... years before she met billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch

Jerry Hall says legendary pop-art pioneer Andy Warhol once told her to 'leave' Sir Mick Jagger and 'marry some rich guy' - despite the Rolling Stones star being worth millions. The 65-year-old model was in a relationship with the singer, 78, with whom she has four children, for 22 years...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Person
Brooke Shields
Person
Melanie Hamrick
Person
Gary Johnson
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jackie Gleason
Person
Julia Stiles
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Ashley Johnson
Person
Ashley Judd
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

Fans are mourning the loss of Texas rapper Sad Frosty, who reportedly passed away on Friday (January 14) from unknown causes, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old rapper was best known for his “Beavis and Butthead” collaboration with DC The Don, which has amassed over 1.5 million YouTube views. Frosty’s YouTube channel additionally has over 95,000 subscribers.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Transplants#Florida House#Gal#The Rolling Stone#Mustique#Covid#Irish#Ford Models#Vogue#Irt#The Daily News#Harper S Bazaar#Nyu
The Hollywood Reporter

Julia Roberts and George Clooney Rom-Com ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Halts Production Due to COVID-19

Rising COVID-19 cases have led to the production shutdown of Universal’s Julia Roberts and George Clooney rom-com Ticket to Paradise. The movie was filming in Queensland, Australia. The country, much like the rest of the world, is currently experiencing record-high levels of COVID infection and deaths amid the spread of the omicron variant. The Daily Mail was the first to report the temporary shutdown, which THR has confirmed, saying that the movie had only two weeks left in filming. (THR has not confirmed the production timeline.) Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever also star in the film, which features Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple who come together to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the mistake they once made. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again helmer Ol Parker is directing. Universal has dated the movie for Sept. 30, 2022. Omicron continues to upend the industry, with Hollywood events like the Palm Springs Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival delaying or moving online, while awards shows like the PGAs and the Critics Choice Awards are postponing ceremonies.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘You can’t act!’ 26 co-stars who did not get along in real life

“Cruel!”, “Completely disgusting!”, “Candy ass!” – these are just some of the barbs that Hollywood stars have unleashed upon each other over the years. But which actors said them? And about whom?Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte might have been romantically entangled in I Love Trouble, but they also had a few tangles – and not the good kind – with each other off-set. And even though Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went on to date in real life after The Notebook, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for those two, either.A lot of this is ancient history. And the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Coppola Praises Kirsten Dunst’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Performance: “I’m So Proud of You”

Jane Campion has said she fell in love with Kirsten Dunst as an actress after seeing her turn in 1999’s The Virgin Suicides, a film that marked Dunst’s first of three collaborations with Sofia Coppola. “Seriously, in love,” Campion said last November after the Hollywood premiere of The Power of the Dog, a film that finally brought them together. “She’s an actress I was deeply interested in. I love her, and she is that brilliant actress. She has to just put clothes on a line, and I’m riveted.” Critics and awards groups have also been captivated by Dunst’s turn as Rose...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
The Independent

Jim Carrey says he’s ‘60 and sexy’ in birthday video where he pretends to have no teeth

Jim Carrey has posted a video celebrating his 60th birthday in which he pretends to be an old, toothless man. On Monday (17 January), the Canadian-American actor shared the clip on Twitter. In the footage, the Dumb and Dumber star can be seen making slurring his words and making comical faces, licking his lips repeatedly as if he were a toothless old man. “I’m 60 and sexy!” Carrey says in the video. “And tonight I’m having creamed corn and strained peaches.”He captioned the post: “It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!!”Fans of the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy