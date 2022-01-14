ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet break up, Pete Davidson eyed as Oscars host, more

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers:

We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Senior Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip.

Elle

Fans Freak Out Thinking That Pete Davidson's Mom Was at the Jenner Christmas Party

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Called Off Their Engagement. This weekend is when Kris Jenner and her daughters traditionally throw their giant holiday party, but they reportedly scaled back their plans this year due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The Jenners and Kardashians still had some sort of smaller celebration, though posts about it on social media have been sparse. One of the biggest posters was Khloé Kardashian, who shared a series of images and videos of her holiday outfit on Instagram—including a clip that had fans insisting Pete Davidson's mom, Amy Davidson, was in attendance.
SheKnows

Jason Momoa Had the Most Loving, Mature Statement Possible on His Split From Lisa Bonet

Longtime fans of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were likely shocked when the couple announced their split. Momoa and Bonet were together since the late 2000s, and married for nearly five years with two children — Lola Iolani, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 13. But the joint breakup statement the couple shared on Momoa’s Instagram (Bonet is not on social media), really showed just how loving their relationship remains and the maturity with which they are approaching this difficult transition. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding — and our family is...
E! News

See the Bizarre Photos of Pete Davidson and Julia Fox Taken Before Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Romances

The universe works in mysterious ways. Case in point: This photo shoot featuring Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and Kanye "Ye" West's latest flame, Julia Fox. As news spreads that the couple formerly known as Kimye have moved on amid their ongoing divorce, a 2019 Paper magazine photo shoot featuring their new partners has resurfaced—proving that when it comes down to it, we're all living in a Kardashian-West world.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Takes Daughter North, 8, & Niece Penelope, 9, Shopping After Trip With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian was spotted doing some shopping with daughter North and niece Penelope after a luxury getaway with her new flame, Pete Davidson. World’s Best Mom/Auntie! Kim Kardashian, 41, took daughter North, 8, and niece Penelope, 9, out for a girls day on Sunday, Jan. 9 to enjoy some shopping in Malibu, California. The outing comes after Kim was just spotted on a romantic vacation with new beau Pete Davidson, 28, so some much-needed quality time with her daughter and niece (daughter of sister Kourtney Kardashian) was definitely in order!
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
Popculture

Betty White's Sexy Banter With Jason Momoa Goes Viral Following 'Golden Girls' Star's Death

Actress Betty White passed away on Friday, and many fan-favorite moments from her career are going viral on social media – including this clip of her flirting with Jason Momoa. White and Momoa appeared on Conan O'Brien's show together in 2014, just after Momoa had been on the cover of Men's Health U.K. When they flashed the photo on screen, White let out an apparently involuntary gasp of "oh."
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Caught Sneaking Out Of Pete Davidson’s Staten Island Condo — Watch

The KKW Beauty founder tried to subtly sneak out of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s building, after a romantic weekend in the Fifth Borough. Does Staten Island have a new queen? Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving Pete Davidson’s condo in his hometown of Staten Island, NY on Monday December 20 in a new video, which you can see here, via Page Six. Th 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept it low-key, as she dressed in all black and sported a baseball cap, as she walked quickly from the building’s side-door right into a Cadillac Escalade that was ready to take her away!
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
Popculture

Legendary Actor Crashes Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson's New Year's Eve Special

Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus' New Year's celebration featured a ton of star power to ring in 2022, but it was a small cameo that many fans will single out. After referencing his meme status at Halloween, Steve Buscemi has returned to celebrate New Year's Eve with a cameo during Davidson's segment on his 2022 resolutions.
