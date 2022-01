The City of Franklin is naming its first local street after a Franklin Veteran on Friday, January 21, at 10:00 a.m. at Carlisle Lane and Old Charlotte Pike. The street will be named after Roy F. Alley a World War Two veteran and recipient of the purple heart. Alley was born and raised in Franklin. He attended David Lipscomb College and graduated from Vanderbilt University. Alley served in the Armed Forces where he was a bombardier, a crew member of a bomber aircraft responsible for the targeting of aerial bombs. He was assigned to a group on Palawan Island in the Philippines and flew pre-invasion missions over Japanese occupied islands in the South Pacific. Alley, a Second Lieutenant, died in 1945 when his plane was shot down. The VFW Post 4893 in Franklin is named after him.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO