The Volkswagen ID.4 Is Secretly A Baja Bug For The Modern Day

In December 2021, Volkswagen announced a host of over-the-air updates for the ID.4 electric crossover in Europe. Sooner than we expected, the automaker has said a few of those tweaks will be coming to the U.S.-market 2022 ID.4. The least anticipated change is a $765 price increase for both Pro and Pro S trims. This takes the starting price up to $41,955 for the 201-horsepower, rear-wheel-drive Pro after the $1,195 destination fee but before any incentives, $45,635 for the Pro AWD. The 295-hp, rear-wheel-drive Pro S now starts at $46,455, adding AWD takes that to $50,135. Buyers could still need to shop around to get those prices; the ID.4 remains in such high demand that there are dealers adding market adjustments up to $10,000.

BUYING CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO