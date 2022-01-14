ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen to Headline ‘The Santa Clause’ Sequel Series on Disney+

By Meaghan Darwish
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Allen is getting back into the holiday spirit as he prepares to reprise his role as Scott Calvin in the newly announced Disney+ revival series The Santa Clause. Currently, a working title, The Santa Clause, is a limited sequel series that follows Allen’s version of Santa who was first introduced...

Jelani Alladin Joins Luke Evans & Josh Gad In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series At Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Jelani Alladin (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) is set as a series regular in Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast (working title) prequel series, joining previously announced Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Briana Middleton and Fra Fee. The eight-episode limited musical series, a prequel to the 2017 live-action film, was developed and written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with the trio serving as executive producers/co-showrunners. Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy (Respect, Eclipsed) executive produces and directs the pilot. Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the Beast and Belle’s...
‘The White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander & More for Season 2

The cast for Season 2 of HBO‘s outrageous hit comedy The White Lotus is continuing to grow as the show adds several new stars to its existing roster. Joining previously announced Season 2 cast members Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, and Michael Imperioli are the newest recruits, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, and Adam DiMarco. Originally billed as a limited series, The White Lotus — which comes from creator, writer, director, and executive producer Mike White — won audiences over with its offbeat humor and ensemble cast when Season 1 debuted last summer.
Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus to Lead Netflix Animated Series ‘Bad Crimes,’ Mike Judge and Greg Daniels to Produce

Netflix has ordered the animated comedy series “Bad Crimes” with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles, Variety has learned. The 10-episode series is described as a dark comedy procedural. It follows Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Nicole Silverberg (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”) created the series and also serve as executive producer. Comedy powerhouses Mike Judge and Greg Daniels also executive produce along with Dustin Davis under their newly formed Bandera Entertainment banner. Judge...
Paramount+ Sets Renewals & Premiere Dates for ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Picard’

It’s a good day to be a fan of Paramount+’s Star Trek series. The streaming service has announced new season premiere dates and additional 10-episode season pickup orders across the live-action series (including for one that has yet to premiere). Both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds have been renewed, for Seasons 5 and 2, respectively. (Picard was previously renewed for Season 3 and is currently in production.)
Tim Allen
Walt Disney
‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
‘Chicken Run’ Sequel and New ‘Wallace & Gromit’ Film Coming to Netflix

Aardman Animations and Netflix are continuing their collaboration with a brand new Wallace & Gromit film plus a Chicken Run sequel. A follow-up to the beloved 2000 movie Chicken Run has been discussed several times over the years, but now it’s finally happening with Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, set to debut in 2023. Created by Peter Lord and Nick Park, the original film is the highest-grossing stop-motion animated feature of all time, grossing over $224 million.
‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Debut

Two Star Trek shows received their orders for new seasons Tuesday. Paramount+ has renewed flagship series Star Trek: Discovery for a fifth season and, more unusually, renewed the upcoming spin-off Strange New Worlds for a second season before the first season debuts. In addition, the streamer announced premiere dates for Discovery, Strange New Worlds and season two of Picard. Discovery’s fourth season will return from its winter break with new episodes starting Thursday, Feb. 10. Picard will launch Thursday, March 3, and then Strange New Worlds will have its series debut Thursday, May 5. The scheduling strategy will keep fresh live-action Trek episodes on...
‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Axed by MTV After 2 Seasons

MTV will not be moving ahead with a third season of The Hills: New Beginnings, the reality show sequel to one of the network’s most iconic series. As first reported by Deadline, the reality TV reboot has been canceled after two seasons. However, the publication notes that future series and formats based on the IP are still possible, and the previous seasons of The Hills will still be available to watch on Paramount+.
‘Servant’: Ishana & M. Night Shyamalan Talk Season 3 & Their Unique Directing Styles

Nothing says “family bonding” quite like a parent-child duo teaming together on a hit TV series. Apple TV+’s Servant returns on January 21 with its third installment, which picks up three months after we left the Turner household. While things appear to be back to normal — Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean (Toby Kebbell) dote on Jericho, Julian (Rupert Grint) has a new girlfriend, and Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) has moved back into the brownstone — there’s still the threat of the cult and worries for Jericho’s safety. While the Turners try to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return.
‘The Resident’ Winter Premiere: Bell’s Diagnosis Brings Back Conrad Ricamora (PHOTOS)

Nearly two months later and we’re about to learn just what’s going on with Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) on The Resident. The winter finale ended with Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) about to tell Bell what the tests he ran shows is causing his hand tremors and vertigo, and now, in the Fox medical drama’s return on February 1, “Bell is faced with a devastating diagnosis that causes him to make a heartbreaking decision,” the logline for “Her Heart” teases. And as the photos show, that means cluing in his girlfriend and Chastain CEO, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves), and it brings his (formerly estranged) stepson Jake (guest star Conrad Ricamora) back onscreen. (Sammie, whom Jake and his husband adopted, returns, too, fortunately not as a patient again.)
TVLine Items: Castle Vet Joins L.A. Law, Disenchantment Return Date and More

L.A. Law is staffing up: Toks Olagundoye (Castle, The Neighbors) has joined ABC’s revival drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports. The updated take is once again set at the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman, which has reinvented itself as “a litigation firm specializing in only the most high profile, boundary pushing and incendiary cases,” per the official synopsis. Olagundoye will play a new character, Assistant District Attorney Erika Jackson, opposite original series stars Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively. Additionally, Hari Nef (YOU, Transparent) will portray a transgender lawyer,...
Another ‘Ghost’ Emerges, ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Women’ Finale, Ed and Randall’s ‘True Story’

CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts introduces a new spirit when Hetty’s philandering husband emerges from a secret vault. Freeform’s Single Drunk Female follows a 20something on the rocky road to recovery. ABC’s Women of the Movement historical docudrama reaches its inspiring conclusion. Sitcom veterans Ed Helms and Randall Park interpret true stories with whimsical recreations.
Bidding Farewell to ‘The Expanse,’ One of TV’s Science Fiction Greats

With the series finale “Babylon’s Ashes,” the epic space drama takes its final bow, cementing the show as one of television’s greatest science fiction stories. Much like the trials and tribulations Holden (Steven Strait), Naomi (Dominique Tipper) and Amos (Wes Chatham) endured, The Expanse didn’t have an easy path to reach its intended conclusion. It was initially canceled by Syfy in 2018 after just three seasons, but Amazon Studios thankfully swept in and plucked it from the jaws of death. In hindsight, it’s not hard to see why the studio rescued the series, nor is it hard to determine why fans flew banners over Amazon’s headquarters imploring the company to “Save the Expanse.”
