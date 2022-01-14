Electric Vehicle Drivers in Idaho are Bankrolling Slave Labor

A fellow who lives in the Treasure Valley was proudly driving his electric car when he realized he needed a charge. He pulled off the highway and discovered all the charging stations were busy. He knew of another location a few miles away, got back on the Interstate, and made the next exit. Where his car stalled on the ramp. He couldn’t put it into neutral and move it to the shoulder. This is called a “brick” in EV terms. You’re behind the wheel of a large stationary “brick”. The ramp was blocked for two hours before a tow truck arrived.

