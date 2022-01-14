ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get pumped for Wild Card with 'Steelers Polka' live in studio

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
 6 days ago

There are 14 cities getting ready for playoff football this weekend and we’re pretty sure Pittsburgh is the only one that is getting pumped up with an accordion.

On Thursday, The Fan Morning Show played the world premiere of the 2021-22 version of Roger Wood’s “Here We Go” fight song.

On Friday, KDKA Radio’s news editor Pat Septak played a rousing rendition of Jimmy Pol’s “Steelers Polka.”

If you’re not pumped up for Sunday night’s game, no matter how big an underdog the Steelers are, we don’t know what to tell you.

