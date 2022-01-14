Chinese Propaganda Arm Instructs Zhejiang’s Religious Leaders of their Role to Grow the Communist Party’s Influence

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

POLITICS ・ 17 DAYS AGO