Chinese Propaganda Arm Instructs Zhejiang’s Religious Leaders of their Role to Grow the Communist Party’s Influence
01/14/2022 China (International Christian Concern) – According to a release by the Chinese State Administration for Religious Affairs, the United Front Working Department (UFWD) of Zhejiang has spent the last two days pressing the province’s religious leaders on their crucial role in furthering the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) agenda through religion...www.persecution.org
