At the National Gallery of Art, a history of aquatint, from neoclassical fantasy to the horrors of war

By Kelsey Ables
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - On display at the National Gallery of Art, an 18th-century print has the emotional resonance of a meme. Artist Henry Tresham's 1784 illustration from "The Adventures of Sappho" depicts the Greek poet collapsed beside a tree - arms flung overhead, chest exposed, legs splayed, eyes rolled back. Disoriented and...

blooloop.com

Digital brings people together at the National Gallery of Art in Washington

Nick Sharp, chief digital officer of the National Gallery of Art (National Gallery) in Washington, assumed his position leading digital experience in September 2020. In this role, Sharp is the senior strategy leader for public-facing digital products and experiences. He is responsible for the museum‘s website, mobile apps, in-gallery interactives, and imaging, video, and audio production.
Washington City Paper

City Lights: James Van Der Zee’s Mastery at the National Gallery of Art

James Van Der Zee’s Photographs: A Portrait of Harlem at the National Gallery of Art. James Van Der Zee was the photographic chronicler of Harlem as it was becoming the mecca for Black life and culture between 1920 and 1940. His work remains an important artifact of that era, including its depictions of major figures like Marcus Garvey and Sweet Daddy Grace. But don’t come to the small retrospective of his work at the National Gallery of Art expecting to find a deep, investigative look at his milieu. Instead, the exhibit confirms Van Der Zee’s mastery of studio portraiture. He always seemed to get his sitters to smile and exude charm and charisma; to enable this look, his customers could leverage Van Der Zee’s collection of props, including stylish wardrobe pieces and canvas backdrops. In some cases, Van Der Zee went the extra mile by hand-etching phantom “jewelry” such as rings and necklaces into some of his negatives. Slightly less staged are Van Der Zee’s storefront images of local restaurants, fish markets, and nightclubs. By contrast, examples of informal compositions are rare; one is a panoramic image of youngsters on a swimming team in which the children refreshingly refuse to be corralled into order. Two elements of the exhibit are particularly poignant: The collection’s sole photograph of white subjects emerged from a gig photographing sales girls working at Blumstein’s department store in Harlem; the group portrait was taken just a few years before a civil rights boycott pushed the store to hire Black sales staff for the first time. The other affecting touch is the exhibit’s discussion of Harlem on My Mind, a 1969 Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibit that is best known for excluding works by such prominent, Harlem-based Black artists such as Romare Bearden, Faith Ringgold, and Jacob Lawrence. The exhibit did feature Van Der Zee and helped resurrect his oeuvre in the public eye, but the day after the show closed, Van Der Zee was evicted from his home. The photographer died, here in D.C., in 1983. James Van Der Zee’s Photographs: A Portrait of Harlem is on display through May 30, at the National Gallery of Art West Building, 6th Street and Constitution Avenue NW. nga.gov. Free.
uis.edu

UIS Visual Arts Gallery presents “Charismatic Fauna,” a selection of works from the last 10 years by artist and curator Doug Stapleton

Collage artist Doug Stapleton re-configures found images into ambiguous narratives that often refer to the original source, but mess around with the message. Visually he responds to the operatic shimmer, sparkle and complexity - the grandly narrated spectacle - that is the history of western art. He plays with symbols and metaphors from art history, language and religion to create new images that are strongly representational, with an attention to precise cutting and visual consistency, and a nod toward absurd meaning.
ARTnews

Met Museum Receives Rare Poussin Painting from Top Collectors

Passed down, bought, and sold over the centuries, a glitzy collector’s item from the 17th century has finally entered a museum collection. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has received Nicolas Poussin’s Agony in the Garden (1626–27), courtesy of New York collectors Barbara and Jon Landau, who have been listed on ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors list each year since 1995. The Met already owns six Poussin paintings, including Midas Washing at the Source of the Pactolus (ca. 1627), which was part of the original seed purchase that established the museum in 1871. Now, it has seven paintings by the...
The Independent

Cathedral visitors to get 3D experience of Christian nativity masterpiece

A 3D recreation of a masterpiece depicting the Christian nativity scene has been installed at Winchester Cathedral to “transport visitors into the world of the painting”.Yurt-like pods have been set up in the north transept of the 11th-century cathedral inside which a digital reproduction of Jan Gossaert’s Adoration Of The Kings will be projected for visitors.The exhibition, Sensing The Unseen: Step Into Gossaert’s Adoration has been produced by London’s National Gallery to create an immersive experience of the oil painting that dates back to 1501-15.A cathedral spokeswoman said: “The exhibition space will house the large facsimile painting, spot lit against...
WITN

Emerge Gallery looking for artists for Tiny Art Show

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerge Gallery is looking for artists to display their work at the upcoming Tiny Art Show. The 21st annual Tiny Art Show will feature artwork from artists of all ages and skill levels from February 4-24 at Emerge Gallery. The show is a fundraiser for the gallery’s educational and outreach fund.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

National Gallery of Art to temporarily close East Building for renovations

WASHINGTON - Those hoping to hang out with the blue rooster on the National Gallery of Art rooftop or explore the Alexander Calder room this winter will have to do so sooner rather than later. The NGA announced on Thursday that the East Building, home to the museum's contemporary and modern art collections, will be closed from Feb. 28 until June for renovations. (The West Building, which mostly features collection items from before 1900 as well as special exhibitions, will remain open.)
Savannah Morning News

Savannah art galleries: 'Color Me Inspired' honoring Black History Month

Color Me Inspired by Nae’Keisha Jones: Feb. 1-28; artist reception 3-5 p.m. Feb. 6; JEA Art Gallery, 5111 Abercorn St.; 912-355-8111.  At least 30 pieces honoring Black History Month. Among the work, her newest venture of a limited-edition home decor collection will make its official debut.  The exhibition illustrates the idea of inspiring the next creative individual to impact their...
ARTnews

Ousted Museum Director Gets New Perch, Artist Hossein Valamanesh Dies, and More: Morning Links for January 19, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines LEADERSHIP UPDATES. Zdenka Badovinac, who was ousted in 2020 as director of the Moderna Galerija in Ljubljana, Slovenia, by the nation’s right-wing government, has been tapped to lead the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art in Croatia, Artforum notes. Meanwhile, Nathalie Bondil, who was fired as director of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts by its chairman in 2019, has reached a settlement with its board after bringing a lawsuit alleging unfair dismissal and libel, the Art Newspaper reports. The chair had accused Bondil of fostering a “toxic atmosphere,” which the museum rejected in a statement saying that, while a 2018 audit made recommendations to improve the workplace, she was “not personally the object...
WUHF

'Renaissance Impressions' at Memorial Art Gallery

"Renaissance Impressions" is the latest exhibit at the Memorial Art Gallery that includes 82 masterworks played in shaping the visual culture of the Renaissance throughout Europe. The exhibit is open until February 6 and our Sam Carter joined us live at the gallery to learn more about the new exhibit...
nhmagazine.com

Beyond the Brush: Art 3 Gallery

Winter is here, which means that snow and long days cooped up inside with nothing to do are, too. To help stave off the grumpiness of this season, chilly temperatures, and cabin fever, we’re starting “Beyond the Brush,” a series of profiles introducing you to the many unique art galleries around New Hampshire.
wwnytv.com

Orion Art Gallery - Exhibit Opening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Orion Art Gallery Winter Rats Art Show! Join us Saturday 12 noon - 5PM, January 15 for the Winter Rats Art Show opening reception. Gary Walts will be on hand for some guitar tunes, and here are a few samples of entries: Works shown by Jerry Merrill, Laura Kopczak, Richard Wood, and Bill Christopherson.
KWCH.com

Envision Art Gallery showcases pieces from blind and visually impaired artists

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Envision Arts Gallery had its grand opening Saturday, and it’s already making visitors see the world a little differently. This exhibit is specially curated by and for the blind, visually impaired, and disabled. The museum is located at 801 East Douglas ave in the Old Patrick hotel building in historic Union Station.
AFP

Auction of Roman villa with Caravaggio mural draws no bids

A Roman villa housing the only mural by Caravaggio failed to find a bidder in an auction Tuesday sparked by a dispute between its heirs. The sprawling Casino dell'Aurora will be put up for sale again in April, with the base price of 471 million euros ($534 million) lowered by about 20 percent, according to the notary involved in the sale. "Nobody took part in the auction," Camillo Verde told AFP, saying the next sale would take place on April 7 at 2:00pm Rome time. The residence of the noble Ludovisi Boncompagni family for hundreds of years, the 2,800-square-metre (30,000 square feet) Casino dell'Aurora is located in central Rome between the Via Veneto and the Spanish Steps.
IndieWire

Gaspard Ulliel Dies: French Actor and César Winner Was 37

Gaspard Ulliel, César-winning actor who starred in films including Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “A Very Long Engagement” and Bertrand Bonello’s Yves Saint Laurent biopic “Saint Laurent,” has died. The actor was 37. French news agency AFP first reported the news that Ulliel died following injuries from a serious skiing accident. Per Deadline, “The Cesar-winning actor was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury and has not survived, according to the actor’s family and local agent. The 37-year-old actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region.” Ulliel finished filming “Moon Knight,” the upcoming Disney+ series set to release on March 30. In the show, he stars as Midnight Man. But Ulliel is better known for films including “Hannibal Rising,” Xavier Dolan’s “It’s Only the End of the World,” “Paris Je T’aime,” and more. More to come…
