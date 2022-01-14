ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seeking suspect in Gloucester Twp. homicide

By Mike Dougherty
KYW News Radio
GLOUCESTER TWP, N.J., (KYW Newsradio) — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed late Thursday night in Gloucester Township.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says calls reporting gunshots came in at around 11:30 p.m. When police arrived on the scene at near an apartment building on Blackwood-Clementon Road, they found David Brown of Claymont lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and died about an hour later.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information on the gunman to contact them right away .

