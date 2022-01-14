Bud Legg — Signing For New Book

Local author Rachel Davidson has published an autobiography titled “Dangerous: When a Woman Becomes Fearless” aimed at inspiring women to break through fear and live with purpose and power. To celebrate the launch of the book, Davidson has announced a book signing at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cake...
Rachel Lynn Solomon — a UW alum and former writer and copy editor for The Daily — will be participating in her first book signing since the start of the pandemic to celebrate the release of her book “Weather Girl.”. Solomon also wrote “The Ex Talk,” a...
Join us on Friday, February 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Mall at Green Hills for a live interview and book signing with Mallory Ervin. Her new book Living Fully – out on February 8 and already a best-seller on pre-order – is an irresistible guide to living fully without holding back! Guests will get to know more about Mallory and how her surprising journey, from achievement and accolades to devastating, never-before-shared lows, guided her and led her to a deeply fulfilling life.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, the local coffee shop was buzzing with members of the community, who all came out to show support to Abigail Edwards, who recently published her book And We All Bled Oil. Cowhaus Coffee Company played host to Edwards in a book signing event featuring her latest work. Patrons at the event were able to buy signed copies of the novel or get their own copies autographed and were encouraged to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee with the author, who was there from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
A New Year's Resolution does not have to be all about losing weight or being a better friend, it can be about bettering yourself. If you are still looking for the perfect New Year's Resolution to kick off your 2022, what about reading? Set a goal to read three books a month, or change up the genre you read. Put down the fantasy books and pick up a newspaper and read a couple more current event pieces, or put down everything that is going on today and lose yourself in a historical fiction novel. You know yourself better than anyone, how can you improve yourself with reading this year?
Lynn Domina, Northern Michigan University English department head and professor, is launching a new webinar series titled "Let's Talk Books at NMU" on Friday, Jan. 21. Each month, she will invite a scholar with a recently published book to join her for a discussion of their work. The webinars will be held at 1 p.m. the third Friday of each month. The public is invited to join.
(Disney/Hyperion 978-1368075022, $15.99, 400pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, January 4, 2022) Tie-in novel, the start of a next-generation series set in the world of Buffy, the Vampire Slayer. Brandt, Gerald:. (DAW 978-0-7564-1642-3, $11.99, 384pp, formats: ebook, audio, January 4, 2022) SF novel, second in the Quantum Empirica series, set...
