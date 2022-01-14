Bud Legg — Signing For New Book

A New Year's Resolution does not have to be all about losing weight or being a better friend, it can be about bettering yourself. If you are still looking for the perfect New Year's Resolution to kick off your 2022, what about reading? Set a goal to read three books a month, or change up the genre you read. Put down the fantasy books and pick up a newspaper and read a couple more current event pieces, or put down everything that is going on today and lose yourself in a historical fiction novel. You know yourself better than anyone, how can you improve yourself with reading this year?

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO