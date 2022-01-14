2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

If you're into exhibition driving, there's no better time to be alive than in 2022. After Ken Block arguably set the trend for high-profile, one-off builds with his Hoonicorn, a number of other driving personalities have come up with crazy creations to satisfy their fantasies. One is Ryan Tuerck, with his V10-powered Toyota GR Supra while another is Daigo Saito, who is showing off a NASCAR-powered Hakosuka GT-R at Tokyo Auto Salon. Not to be outdone, New Zealand drifter and rotary fanatic 'Mad Mike' Whiddett has revealed his plans for a Pikes Peak contender in this, a Mazda 3 with a four-rotor engine, 1,200 horsepower, and, get this, four seats!
