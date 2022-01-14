ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

By Wanni Arachchige Udara Madusanka Perera
yourchoiceway.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MX-5 keeps getting more expensive, but the Club trim still serves the affordable roadster’s mission, unless you want the hard top. The 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata two-seat roadster looks and feels like no other car on the road. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mazda MX-5...

www.yourchoiceway.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Mazda Working On Triple-Rotor RWD Sports Car

The Mazda MX-30 appears to be as close as we're going to get to seeing rotary technology on the road again, but having such a motor exist only as a range extender is not what any fans of the unique engine want. We fell in love with rotary engines for the way they sound and the way they rev, and the more rotors there are, the more aggressive such sounds become. Now, we hate to get your hopes up again, but there appears to be reason to be quietly optimistic about the possibility of a rotary engine returning, thanks to patents filed with the European Patent Office.
CARS
automoblog.net

2022 Mazda Miata Overview: Pricing, Trim Levels & New Kinematic Posture Control

The 2022 Mazda Miata remains the epitome of a two-seat, open-top roadster. Mazda has sold more than a million Miatas as of 2016, and it holds the title for the best-selling two-seat convertible sports car in automotive history. If you haven’t noticed, the MX-5 has no direct competition. The Toyota...
CARS
yourchoiceway.com

2022 BMW 5-Series Review

Caveat emptor: The Driver Assistance and Luxury Seating packages require additional packages. The 2022 BMW 5-Series still signals success, in any variant. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW 5-Series? What does it compare to?. The 2022 BMW 5-Series is a luxury mid-size sedan that helped define the segment....
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Supercharger Kit Boosts NC Mazda MX-5 Miata To 300 HP

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a sports car that has been hailed for its simple and modest design, both visually and mechanically. Despite this, a select number of fans enjoy taking their beloved roadsters to the extreme with one of the more popular modifications being a supercharger conversion. The engineers over at BRR recognize this, which is why the firm has put together a two-stage kit for the NC generation.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mazda Mx 5 Miata#Mazda Miata#Compact Car#Vehicles#Peerless#Standard Apple Carplay#Club#Tcc Rating#Grand Touring#Brembo
insideevs.com

US: Mazda Sold Almost 200 MX-30 In 2021

Mazda announced that in 2021, it sold 332,756 cars in the U.S., which is 19.2% more than a year ago. That despite weakening at the end of the year - in December, sales decreased by 83% to 19,422. Mazda's first all-electric model, the Mazda MX-30, noted 61 sales in December...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mazda Working On New Two-Door Coupe

The Mazda 3 is currently only available in sedan and hatchback forms, although if you consider the CX-30, there's technically a crossover variant as well. But if there's one thing missing from the Mazda lineup as a whole, it's a two-door coupe. That may not be the case for much longer, however, as CarBuzz has exclusively uncovered patent documents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the European Patent Office that point to the development of a Mazda 3 Coupe.
CARS
thearizona100.com

Why the heck did Mazda make this car?

Mazda’s first EV is a head-scratcher. With just 100 miles of range, it can’t make the 90ish-minute drive from Phoenix to Tuscon without recharging. It takes 9 seconds to reach 60, and at $35k starting, it’s oddly expensive. With these specs the MX-30’s rivals aren’t modern EVs, but early EV prototypes from the 1990s.
PHOENIX, AZ
yourchoiceway.com

2022 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

The less you spend on a Mirage, the better. Stick with the base ES but consider upgrading to the useful hatchback. The 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage is no longer a decent value. Look at the competition. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage? What does it compare to?. The...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Porsche
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

This 1,200-HP Mazda Will Have A Four-Rotor And RWD

If you're into exhibition driving, there's no better time to be alive than in 2022. After Ken Block arguably set the trend for high-profile, one-off builds with his Hoonicorn, a number of other driving personalities have come up with crazy creations to satisfy their fantasies. One is Ryan Tuerck, with his V10-powered Toyota GR Supra while another is Daigo Saito, who is showing off a NASCAR-powered Hakosuka GT-R at Tokyo Auto Salon. Not to be outdone, New Zealand drifter and rotary fanatic 'Mad Mike' Whiddett has revealed his plans for a Pikes Peak contender in this, a Mazda 3 with a four-rotor engine, 1,200 horsepower, and, get this, four seats!
ACCIDENTS
The Car Connection

2022 Mercedes SL-Class and 2022 Mazda CX-30 headline this week's new car reviews

We test drive the sublime 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL drop tops and roll through the updates on a slew of other 2022 models, from popular crossovers to heavy duty trucks. Here's what we're covering. The Mercedes-Benz AMG SL-Class delivers strong V-8 power, better moves than ever, and some more utility...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Mazda MX-30?

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 is a new electric SUV from Mazda that’s…well, interesting, to say the least. It’s based on the popular Mazda CX-30, which might make you think it’s going to be a great electric vehicle. Yet the MX-30 only has a range of 100 miles, making it a less-than-ideal option if you need something for regular daily use. Still, Mazda’s foray into electric vehicles isn’t all bad, and if you have a second car as Mazda assumes you do, you just might be inclined to consider it. If that’s the case, here’s how much the 2022 Mazda MX-30 will cost you.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2022 CX-30: Hi Little Brother!

If you’re drawn to the Mazda brand and want a crossover SUV, then you have a couple of good choices: the compact Mazda CX-5 and subcompact CX-30. Take a look at this 2022 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2022 Mazda CX-30 comparison and see the differences between the two crossovers. 2022...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Avoid These Used Mazda CX-5 Years Like the Plague

It’s nice to see that the Mazda CX-5 has been around for a while. This means that you have plenty of used Mazda CX-5 models to choose from if you don’t want to purchase a new ride. But some model years need to be avoided!. Which used Mazda...
CARS
Top Speed

A BBR Supercharger Can Give Your NC Miata Up To 300 Horsepower

While Mazda is preparing to retire the MX-5 ND generation, the old NC is still enjoying a lot of success. Mazda MX-5 tuning specialist BBR knows what an important model the NC still is and it is offering two supercharger packages for the sports car. They will be offered for the models equipped with the 1.8 and 2.0-liter engines built between 2005 and 2015.
CARS
Robb Report

BMW Says Goodbye to the V-12 Engine with a Very Special M760i

BMW wants to make sure its vaunted V-12 engine doesn’t go out with a whimper. The German marque will say auf widersehen to the brawny powerhouse with an exclusive variant—the M760i xDrive The Final V12. You’ll need to act quick to get your hands on the commanding sedan, though, as only 12 examples will be released and only in the US. Like the rest of the auto industry, BMW has embraced electrification, meaning the V-12’s days have been numbered for a while now. The company stopped producing the engine for its European cars earlier this decade, and will do the same here...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy