2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

The Mazda MX-30 appears to be as close as we're going to get to seeing rotary technology on the road again, but having such a motor exist only as a range extender is not what any fans of the unique engine want. We fell in love with rotary engines for the way they sound and the way they rev, and the more rotors there are, the more aggressive such sounds become. Now, we hate to get your hopes up again, but there appears to be reason to be quietly optimistic about the possibility of a rotary engine returning, thanks to patents filed with the European Patent Office.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO