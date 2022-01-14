ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Where We Started': Thomas Rhett’s next album includes collabs with Katy Perry, Riley Green and more

By Carena Liptak
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Rhett is putting the "we" in Where We Started as he announces new collaboration details about his next studio project. The track list includes duets with Riley Green, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson and pop superstar Katy Perry. Katy lends her voice to...

Thomas Rhett has detailed Where We Started, the superstar’s upcoming sixth studio album available on April 1st via The Valory Music Co. Inspired by his return to the road — after foregoing live fan-filled arenas across the globe for his living room in Nashville like so many — the album marks a similar return to Rhett’s in-the-moment mix of tempo, transcendent romance and tip-of-the-spear sonic trailblazing, as country’s resident good-life philosopher shakes away a year-plus of off-stage dust. Two new tracks, the poetic ballad “Angels” and foot-tapping “Church Boots,” are available with digital pre-orders. Exclusive autographed bundles are available via ThomasRhettShop.com.
