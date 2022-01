What a week, eh? The air smelled sweeter. Water tasted clearer and crisper. If you sat in a quiet space, you could hear trumpets of angels playing in the background. That's what happens when the Bills crush the team that has tormented most of us for 20 years. You know all the stats by now, but the Bills played pretty well and the Pats, well, they got a garbage time TouchDown against mostly back-ups, so that's something they can hang their hat on before heading out the door to play some winter golf somewhere warm and far away (from a football field). After the game, Josh Allen and McCorkle Jones shared a nice embrace. Picked up on mic Josh said "What did the Joshy say to the McCorkle? -- Bye Son!". Don't believe me? See for yourself.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO