All great stories have one thing in common; great conflict. When great conflict is woven into the story correctly the result for the viewer is a true work of art. When looking for these great stories I would love to go back into one of my loves and that is movies. Specifically lets talk about Predator one of the key action movies from the 1980s. The conflict starts off as a simple assignment as a rescue. One side is Dutch and his crew that don't have time to bleed. They see some troops that look like they were gutted but end up at the enemy compound and take care of business. The director did a good job of using Alfred Htichcocks "Bomb Theory" which states that two people are having a conversation around a table and talking about something trivial, lets say the New York jets, that's trivial enough. A bomb goes off and everyone has a few seconds of shock. But what if five minutes before the bomb went off it was shown to the audience. The two people are still having the trivial conversation about the New York Jets but the audience is now feeling scare, in suspense as they know when the bomb is going off but the people talking have no clue. This idea was used in Predator as the audience knew something else was out there, they didn't know what but they knew where as Dutch and his crew did not. The conflict was real, the feeling was real.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO