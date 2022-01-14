Publisher’s Corner: When will Cuomo get back in the game?

Let’s review. I’ve been telling you all along that Andrew Cuomo is NOT my friend, despite the fact that I have spent many hours interviewing both him and his father on the radio. I have also constantly told you that Andrew, the prince of darkness, is not finished in politics. Pretty interesting, considering the fact that so many people I respect have truly been out to get the guy. Let’s remember that Andrew, who I’ve nicknamed “Tough Guy Andrew,” took no prisoners (ever) and was deservedly hated by most of the people in the game. They hated him because he was not nice to them or anyone else. That group got together en masse and was determined that Andrew would be constrained from ever coming back. But — and it’s a big but — I kept telling you that despite the fact that I didn’t like the guy, he was by no means finished. I might just be right. Recent events have made that clear.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO