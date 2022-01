Thomas Rhett has announced details for his upcoming new album “Where We Started,” which will be available on April 1, 2022. The album includes 15 songs. Thomas said in a press release, “For me, getting into the entertainer headspace and back onstage was euphoria. When you go a year and a half without it, then feel it for the first time again, it’s the coolest thing in the world. That’s really where my brain has been and where these songs came from — they’re some of my favorite songs that I’ve ever been a part of.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO