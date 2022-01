On Friday January 7th, there was a two car accident that almost sent one car hurdling over the side of the Mackinaw Bridge. Luckily, although 3 people were taken to the hospital, they all only suffered non-life threatening injuries. The bridge was closed for about an hour after the drivers from Fenton & Brighton had collided. The Fenton driver, Scott Bartholomew, apparently lost control of his car and crashed in the median before colliding with Brighton resident Jeffery McCague. You can see the chaos of the aftermath below:

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO