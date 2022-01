So when did this New Year’s Resolution tradition begin? Turns out it was a long time ago, a very long time ago – around 4000 years ago in Babylon, a region now known as Iraq. The Babylonians were also the first to record celebrations in honor of the new year, but it was in March when the crops were planted. During a 12-day celebration, they made promises to the gods that could be considered the forerunners to our current day New Year’s resolutions.

