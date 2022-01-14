Original Artwork of Venom’s Origin Sells For Record Price

Sometimes theories need to stretch a bit in order to really make sense, but between Life and Venom, there are a lot of similarities that could make Life a prequel of the Venom story. But some might want to know why the creature in Life wouldn’t appear in Venom then, right? Not really, as the limitations of the symbiotes, as it was seen, include needing a host to cling to in order to survive, so perhaps the symbiote in Life couldn’t find anyone in time to avoid the burnout that would eventually occur. That’s a pretty thin theory, but it’s what is there to go on at the moment since the creature is essentially all mind and muscle as was described in the movie. Venom doesn’t appear to be much more than that before bonding with a human being, though admittedly, the alien lifeform in Life does start to take on a rudimentary form that allows it to move about. It’s also important to note however that the symbiotes differ in strengths and abilities as Venom pointed out in his own movie.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO