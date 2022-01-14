ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original Artwork of Venom’s Origin Sells For Record Price

By Claire Epting
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How much do you love Marvel comics? Enough to spend over $3 million on a single page of artwork? The original artwork for story page 25 of Secret Wars #8 sold on Thursday for a record $3.36 million at Heritage Auctions. What’s so special about the page is that it depicts...

