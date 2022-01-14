Don't let storms destroy your faith

Therapists dwell in the land of emotions. It is our job to receive the emotional tenor of our analysands, to follow their speech patterns, their repetitions, their haltings, speedings-up and silences. We endeavour to find the words to decipher the complexity and subtlety of what is wanting to be conveyed and understood. It is not a simple job. The therapist’s emotional capacities are stretched. We register a feeling in the person we are working with, such as fear. But it isn’t just fear; there is a tinge of despair that alerts us to a closing in, almost, a collapse and a freeze. Or we register anger, and simultaneously tucked into the seam of that anger is disappointment, a very different kind of feeling, but which, once recognised, can disperse the anger. Getting to the accuracy of the feeling allows for an emotional sigh of understanding. The feelings can be digested, and in time flow through and out of the body.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO