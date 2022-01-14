ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf administration highlights benefits of new infrastructure law for Pa. roads, bridges

By James Wesser
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkrR7_0dlumg7R00

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Columbia River Park in Lancaster County on Thursday, Jan. 14, representatives of the Wolf administration highlighted the benefits of the passage of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) for Pennsylvania bridges.

“The passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is the largest federal infrastructure investment in decades, and the largest ever investment for bridges specifically,” said Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser. “PennDOT – along with our partners – are ready to put these dollars to good use in meaningful projects all over the state.”

According to a release, Pennsylvania is to receive an estimated $4 billion in new federal highway and bridge dollars over a five-year period. This also includes an estimated $1.6 billion from a new bridge program established by the BIL.

In addition to the new highway and bridge funds, residents will benefit from new federal funds to support public transportation, airports, and rail.

“One of the many benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is the impact it will have on multimodal projects that connect people to parks and trails, as this rehabilitation project demonstrates,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “We have seen millions of people turn to the outdoors during the pandemic, which is why we are pleased to see federal investments in projects that will help retain those new users.”

Cumberland County Commissioners sign resolution to oppose I-83 South Bridge tolling

Pennsylvania has one of the largest state-maintained highway and bridge networks in the nation, with nearly 40,000 miles of roadways. There are also 25,000 bridges in the Commonwealth, all of which are maintained by PennDOT. That number grows to 120,000 miles of roadways and 32,000 bridges when state and local networks are accounted for.

ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

