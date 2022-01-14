ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspire Institute of Sport signs High Performance partnership with Wrestling Federation of India

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday announced the signing of an agreement that would see the institute become a High-Performance Partner to the WFI for an initial period of three years. Under the...

#Olympic Sports#Olympics#Sports Science#Ayodhya#Ani#Wfi#Iis#Team India#The Inspire Institute
