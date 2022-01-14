Inspire Institute of Sport signs High Performance partnership with Wrestling Federation of India

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Two decades ago today, one of India's modern day heroes--albeit one who always shunned the limelight--passed away quietly. Rameshwar Nath, (RN) Kao or 'Ramji' to friends, was the quintessential backroom operator. He is best known as the founder of Research and Analysis Wing or RAW but he was much more than that. When in 2019, I got the opportunity to write his biography, the question that confronted me was: Where does one begin to chronicle the life and times of a colossus like him?Does one begin with his greatest moment of glory in contributing to the liberation of East Pakistan and formation of Bangladesh in 1971? Or the fact that he was the founder of one of the world's best spy agencies, the RAW? Does one talk about his fiercely private personality? Or his wide-ranging contacts in the secretive world of espionage? For an author like me, it had to be a combination of the personal and the professional to try and capture the essence of Kao, the man, the legend.

