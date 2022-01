India’s health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has congratulated the country’s teenagers after figures showed 50 per cent of youths, aged 15 to 18, have received their first dose of vaccination against coronavirus.The minister wrote on Twitter: “Big day for India’s fight against Covid-19! Over 50% of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine…Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India.”Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi tweeted: “Young and youthful India showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum.”India started its vaccination drive for teens on 3 January this year....

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO